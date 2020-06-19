Why James Gunn Would Never Direct an Avengers Movie

When anyone says no to something that could make them a big star in the Disney stable a lot of people are going to look at them askance and wonder why, even if there’s more than one very good reason to not say yes immediately. James Gunn has a couple of reasons of his own, though as the writers at MovieWeb have stated he hasn’t really elaborated on his answer all that much. But fans are wise to the reasons that exist since James was summarily excused from his duties without much effort when he was still making Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2, which caused fans and even celebrities to explode and eventually led to his reinstatement. As anyone that’s given everything to their job would likely attest to, realizing that you’re dispensable and can be replaced isn’t that big of a deal since it’s a commonality among a lot of professions as there’s bound to be someone out there that wants your spot and will bring a fresh perspective to the job. But thinking that one little thing could possibly derail your future with a company and will get you terminated indicates that Disney doesn’t have a lot of loyalty to their people unless said people are willing to bow to every whim in exactly the way that they want. Bringing James back appeased the fans, but it made it clear that at any time his job could be in jeopardy, which is enough for most people to realize that it might be time to simply move on.
Yet another reason however is that the Avengers is a daunting task to take on when making a movie, largely because there are a lot of extras to be considered, but they tend to be easy enough to handle when compared to the main characters, all of whom are important to the movie and have their own independent story lines that feed into the main idea. Thor, Iron Man, Captain America, and the rest of the team all have their own stories that people want to see, and as anyone that has watched the movies at this point knows, fans can be merciless in their opinions and will pore through a movie frame by frame to see what was done right and what, in their opinion, was taken completely out of context and what went wrong in their minds. In fact, the Avengers movies made by the MCU were purposefully turned into a new story with similarities to the comics largely because, in the Russo’s opinion, that story had already been told. That’s a big part of why the Infinity Saga was familiar but still deviated in so many ways. Gunn likely didn’t want to take on a story that had so many moving parts, as both Joss Whedon and the Russo brothers stated that it was a humongous undertaking that broke them in a way since there was so much that had to be accounted for and so many characters to deal with.
On top of that, Gunn looks to be making a move to the DCEU as the next Suicide Squad movie will be coming eventually and he has no plans to make another Marvel move following GoTG vol. 3. In fact there’s a rumor that a GoTG vol. 4 might even introduce an entirely new team, though that feels like a rumor at this point and not something that’s been fully developed. But as far as Gunn is concerned he might be making a move to DC to try and revive the DCEU in a way that could keep it moving forward and allow it to truly contend with the MCU, which is about to enter another phase and thereby test the waters yet again. Some folks might think that the MCU’s dominance is firmly established and they could be right, but losing someone like Gunn could be a big mistake if they’re hoping to keep that dominance. It’s been stated that Gunn and Disney are on better terms at this point, but to be fair it’s hard to fully trust or respect a company that has no qualms about letting people go in such a manner. Being indispensable is a fantasy that a lot of workers love to have and in some rare cases it’s quite true, but for a lot of people the general attitude is that there will be someone else to fill their position eventually if not quickly, and thinking that they’re irreplaceable is a fallacy that too many folks believe. But being seen as replaceable no matter how hard one works or how successful one’s efforts are is something else as it means there’s absolutely no loyalty and thus no incentive to stick around once the job is done and a better offer comes up.