Why Jeffrey Dean Morgan Should Play The Thing in The MCU

With the Fantastic Four coming to the MCU, there’s a lot of fan votes for who should play The Thing. The actor I’m really pulling for is Jeffrey Dean Morgan. That’s right, Negan should play a superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So why him? Fans have been voting for John Cena and Vin Diesel to play the orange, rock of a hero, and I can see why. Cena and Diesel are big guys and have the muscles to embody a beefy character like The Thing. There’s even some fan art for Cena as the character, and personally, I’m not sold on it. Maybe it’s just the art itself, but I just don’t see Cena or Diesel pulling off the role.
The reason I have is simple: to have a great character, you must have a great actor to play him. That means not selecting an actor who just looks the part, but one that can actually play the part. I realize that sounds counterintuitive, but this is one casting decision that has to be done right. We don’t need The Thing being played by an actor with big muscles just because he’s big. We need an actor who can embody the character both physically and emotionally. I’ve always thought of The Thing to be the heart and soul of The Fantastic Four. He’s the only member of the team who can’t transform himself back into his human form, much to his chagrin. Despite that flaw, he is still the very noble Ben Grimm beneath all that orange rock.
The Thing’s iconic appearance is his greatest strength, but in his eyes, it’s also his greatest flaw. He has often desired to change back into his human form, which he has accomplished in the past. However, Ben realized he could use his monstrous form for the greater good, and he soon became one of Marvel’s best heroes. In a way, he’s a tragic character, considering his appearance, but it’s how he acts that separates him from similar heroes like The Hulk. Unlike The Hulk, he retains his civil personality while being The Thing. Among his many hobbies are playing poker, eating pizza, and even smoking cigars. He may be a tough rock monster on the outside, but he’s exactly the kind of guy anyone would want to hang out with. That makes him one of the most unique comic book heroes in existence.
I love this character, and I believe he’s by far the best character from The Fantastic Four. That is why I’m stressing how important his casting is for the MCU. Personally, I liked Michael Chiklis’ performance as The Thing, because he captured his self-loathing characteristics very well. That’s a big aspect to the character and it’s something Jamie Bell’s performance seriously fell flat with. Chiklis did well with what he was given, but after the cardboard performance we got in the 2015 movie, we’re going to need an actor of incredible caliber to give the character some legitimate on-screen justice.
That’s where Jeffrey Dean Morgan comes in; he’s already a big and tall guy, but not known for playing overly muscle-bound characters like Cena and Diesel. He’s big, but in a more realistic way. Ben Grimm works for fans, because he is relatable, and