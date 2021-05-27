Why Jenna Ortega Will Make the Perfect Wednesday Addams

Certain characters demand certain actors and that’s been understood for a long time now, which is why a lot of people were wondering just who in the world was going to be worthy enough to step into Wednesday Addams’ shoes. Those that have followed the Addams family for a while know that this character is absolutely creepy and completely deadpan, which is a part of why people like her since the wit she tends to display is the type that’s both biting and in some ways apathetic and downright bored with the world around her. Wednesday is the type of character and has been for a while, to whom smiling never comes easy, which is why Jenna Ortega from You might not have been the wisest choice at first. But the fact that she’s already playing someone that has a deadly secret and can deadpan pretty well is enough to think that she’ll be great in Tim Burton’s eventual Netflix show that will be featuring Wednesday Addams as the main protagonist.
The premise of the show has already inspired some folks to think of it as a type of teenage witch series that will be something akin to Sabrina, but definitely darker and in a lot of cases more humorous since the Addams family has always been a comical tale that has a great many dark undertones to it. Turning someone like Jenna into Wednesday shouldn’t be too hard since Christina Ricci took on the role and when out of makeup she’s actually quite different. The role will test her ability no doubt and it’s fair to say that a lot of people will be watching initially just to see if she’s able to take on the actual tone and appearance of Wednesday that they want to see. After all, the discerning audience that Tim Burton has inspired tends to notice when things are a little off.
Each member of the Addams family has enjoyed their own level of fame since their inception, but Wednesday has apparently been the one character that most people tend to agree is the most popular. Personally, my favorite is Gomez, but many happen to like Morticia quite a bit, and there’s no surprise why since her dark elegance and place as the matriarch of the household make her a very alluring character. Lurch is definitely one of the more recognizable faces of the family, while Grandma and Pugsley tend to fall in line behind Cousin It, though it’s not much of a surprise since the two characters are popular but not on the same level as the rest of the family. Uncle Fester is kind of a wildcard since some people like him but won’t really talk about him considering that he is an odd duck, even for an Addams. Calling Wednesday the most balanced of the bunch is still a stretch, but she’s definitely one of the more functional individuals of the family since she does come off as a little adaptable and capable of moving through her own world and the world outside of her own personal influence. The animated movie in which Chloe Grace Moretz played the part of Wednesday was a great example of this since not only did she step out of her comfort zone, she ended up bringing two worlds together when it was established her family had more in common with the townsfolk than anyone had wanted to believe.
It’s going to be interesting to see what happens this time around when Wednesday is depicted as a college student that will be taking on mysteries in her own manner. A grown-up Wednesday might be kind of like Morticia, but it does feel that she’ll have a bit more wit about her and perhaps some of the allure that Morticia worked so hard at but not to the same degree. We won’t really know until we get to see it, but it does sound as though Wednesday will have to tackle her own burgeoning psychic abilities as well as a couple of other issues that will arise during the show. Thus far it sounds as though the first season will feature 8 episodes and the soonest that it might show up will be 2022 since there’s no set date yet. Those hoping to see a sarcastic and snarky version of Wednesday might just get it since as a teenager it does sound as though Wednesday is going to be every bit as witty as she was a kid, and with the added intelligence that she’ll have it’s likely that she’s going to be a lot of fun to watch. Whether or not we’ll see much of her family is hard to say, but it would be great to see them at least in part just for the fun of it.