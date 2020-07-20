Why Jim Carrey’s Show “Kidding” Was Canceled

If there’s any definitive reason why Kidding was canceled, it’s likely that the ratings just weren’t there. When the ratings start to drop it’s usually not a reason to panic, but when they nearly hit the floor, so to speak, then it’s time for a network to either cut their losses and move on or figure out just what can be done, if anything, to bring the ailing show back to life. In this case, however, it feels that Jim Carrey and those in charge of the show didn’t feel that it was possible to bring it back without sacrificing something that might have been integral to the show and its overall theme. For those that aren’t aware, Kidding features Jim as the host of a kids’ TV show by the name of Jeff Pickles, and when his show is canceled his life undergoes a crisis that, as any might guess, isn’t bound to be the easiest thing in the world to deal with. Why the ratings went down could be due to any number of reasons, not the least of which is that people just aren’t used to seeing Jim Carrey like this, or perhaps the idea of a TV host falling on hard times isn’t something that people want to be reminded of, as a lot of TV show hosts are known for being upbeat, able to take on the world with a smile, or at the very least a strong and confident face that lets people know that they’re doing the best they can.
There’s no doubt that Jim has been stretching his acting muscles over the years since he came in as a funny man and someone that pushed the envelope in a way that many people hadn’t seen before. But when the comedy act started to run a little dry he started to push into drama, and he did quite well to be certain. People have felt a certain way about Jim Carrey ever since he came on the scene, but to his own credit, whether you like him or not, Jim has done things his own way quite often and this has carried him to fame in a way that makes it clear that he’s already a legend no matter what’s said about him. As far as his show being canceled, one can only guess that people just weren’t as into the story in season 2 as they were in season 1, so it was a decent idea at the time, but it’s time to move on since people are no longer buying it. That’s the way of Hollywood though, if something isn’t working it’s either time to move on or, as some folks do, pound it into the ground and shove it into the faces of the people until they like it again and admire the tenacity, or simply ignore it. Jim has been lauded as a genius and he’s been called a loon for the things he says and does, but he usually finds a way to come back and be noticed again, so this might be just a minor bump in the road for him.
Kidding might have felt like an odd choice for a project for Jim, according to some, but at the same time, it was a stretch in a direction that people still aren’t fully accustomed to seeing from him. His days as a funny man aren’t entirely over as his role in Sonic the Hedgehog would indicate, but he’s definitely experienced a shift in his life that’s allowed him to change up his act. Whatever he comes up with next, if in fact Kidding stays canceled, is going to be something of an unknown until he announces it. But to be fair to Jim, whether it’s something serious or funny it’s likely that it will be of interest to a great many people simply because of who he is. The man has made a career out of his name alone in a lot of ways since if his name is mentioned then it’s easy to assume that people are going to pay attention, whether they think they’re going to see something funny or something dramatic. It no longer matters when it’s Jim Carrey, he’s become a name that’s bound to create a great deal of interest whether it’s controversial or positive. Some people no longer follow him thanks to his views, while others continue to back him as an entertainer if nothing else. When it comes shows like Kidding, some people maintain their distance while others stick with him in order to be supportive and show that they’re not fair-weather fans.
But like anyone else, Jim is at the mercy of the ratings, and if whatever he’s doing doesn’t get the ratings then he’s going to be moving on.