Why Justice League’s Starro Deserves a Solo Movie

It might be that another Justice League movie could be concocted in order to bring Starro to life, but a solo movie is hard to make an argument for other than to say that it would be a movie that could possibly introduce a wider scope when it comes to the DC universe. Starro is just what he appears to be, a giant alien in the form of a starfish. One might think that this is a bit of a joke, but it’s serious enough that the villain is actually considered quite powerful and can produce countless copies of itself after ingesting enough protein, meaning that it’s not unlike another, more aggressive case of the Body Snatchers or Puppet Masters, which could have been inspired by a villain such as this in a way since the ability of Starro to control its victims through its parasitic offspring has been recorded in the comics. As far as a solo movie goes though, it would be kind of difficult to generate interest if only because of the nature of this villain and the idea that it would need to be introduced through another hero movie since otherwise, it might feel a bit awkward given that a lot of people likely don’t know that much about Starro, if anything, and introducing a villain in a solo movie is bound to be a little too different for a lot of studios. There have been times when villains are the main star, but if you can remember them that well, then it usually means that the villain was someone that wasn’t entirely evil. Starro is more or less a villain that doesn’t have a lot of redeeming qualities.
There are likely ways to introduce this character without really going too far out of bounds, but doing so would require a lot of hype to begin with and a possible look at Starro before really putting the creature into its own movie. One thing that’s very obvious when it comes to many people is that they want their villains and heroes to be more or less humanoid and able to be recognized. Anything else and people tend to lose interest since like it or not, it’s hard to root for or against anything that’s a little too off the beaten path when it comes to shape and function. Does anyone wonder why the Kree Supreme Intelligence was fashioned after a human being? It was done this way because of Carol’s relationship with a certain individual, of course, to give her a bit of comfort, but in the comics, the Supreme Intelligence is a giant floating head with multiple eyes and tentacles coming out of the top of its head. Think something like Zordon from the Power Rangers but even more disturbing in nature. There are certain creatures that aren’t forced to take on a humanoid shape to be certain, but a lot of them are either forgotten once their movie is over and done with, such as Edge of Tomorrow with Emily Blunt and Tom Cruise.
Starro would be a difficult villain to push to the audience simply because of the dynamics of how the alien moves and the fact that it doesn’t appear as though it would be able to elevate itself beyond the Kraken from the remake of the Clash of the Titans. Remember how that happened? The waving tentacles were the most damaging part of the beast and took up the most time as the main body and head of the creature was only visible for a short period before it was turned to stone by Medusa. Given that Starro would have to be entirely CGI, lest it end up looking like something that came from the Power Rangers show, it’s easy to think that it would be kind of a nightmare for an effects team since the immensity of the creature would need to be taken into account, and the fact that it can create a multitude of progeny would be another factor to think about. If the effect could be created then it might work and it might be kind of an interesting character since the story and the whole aspect of how it came to be confronted by the DC heroes would be interesting. Starro is actually quite powerful and resistant to a lot of damage, but seeing as how it’s weak against freezing breath and has a glaring blind spot, there would need to be a lot of work done to this creature in order to make it ready for the big screen, let alone a solo movie. Weirder things have been done though, and it’s fair to say that people are almost always willing to pay money to see something strange and unusual. It would be quite the project though.