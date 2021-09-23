Why Kiki Was the Worst Character on “Are You Afraid of the Dark?”

There’s a reason for calling Kiki the worst character on Are You Afraid of the Dark? and it has nothing to do with her being bad or even undeveloped as a character. It’s more because someone had to be at the low end of this type of list and given her snarky nature it’s kind of easy to say that hanging out with Kiki without being ridiculed for one thing or another feels like it would have been kind of tough. She was one of those that stuck around from beginning to end and was actually a fan favorite for a while, but in a group that had more than a few great storytellers she was the least effective and therefore classified as ‘the worst’. Keep in mind that this is a matter of opinion since many shows have good and bad characters that many would switch around if they could when making their own list. Some shows don’t really have a lot of bad characters that don’t get developed enough or are kind of confusing when it comes to wondering why they’re there in the first place.
A lot of the shows from the 90s, especially those that weren’t dramatic in nature, are being reviewed and in some cases brought back at this point, though why some of them are being given another look is kind of confusing. This show in particular was brought back and it was given a much darker look than one could imagine. With new thrills and chills to entertain the audience, it’s fair to think that people were given what they wanted, but again, it could be a little dark for something that comes from Nickelodeon. If Kiki and the others were to tell the stories that have been unleashed in the remake it’s likely that the show might not have lasted as long as it did since there is a certain threshold for terror that some networks like to adhere to.
But while snarky characters like Kiki aren’t exactly a detriment the downside is that sometimes they end up becoming more than a little annoying since their tough and serious attitude is usually a front to hide whatever fears lie beneath. The fact is that Kiki’s snotty attitude and her desire to laugh at the misfortunes of others kind of became off-putting to a lot of people since whether anyone wants to admit it or not, Kiki might have reminded them of the type of bully that isn’t physical but instead hurts with words and well-placed quips that are designed to harass and embarrass someone until they’re ready to go find a hole to hide in. She wasn’t necessarily a bad character, but at the very least she’s someone that might have rubbed people the wrong way and didn’t care. Those types of characters are often hard to deal with since they can be friendly but when they don’t like someone or feel threatened in any way the snark comes out and they manage to distance themselves from others in a way that’s frustrating to everyone, especially those that really like them.
It could be said that it was hard to like a few people from the Midnight Society since they all had the random quirks that came and went and marked them as likable or not. But for some reason, Kiki felt like a challenging character to some people, even if there are plenty of arguments to counter this. Looking it from one perspective it could be that she felt like the type of person that might ridicule another individual for something that was rather minor and didn’t deserve the kind of verbal dressing down she could accomplish. But that’s how the show was created and that was her part to play, which is to say that she was the worst because she was one of the hardest to get along with at times, and not a truly vile character. Most times if a person is voted as the worst character in a show it’s because their character arc wasn’t fully developed or they weren’t really that great of a person on screen. But in this case, it’s simply because Kiki was lowest on the ladder and people might not have liked her as much as the other cast members.
Again, there are likely people who remember the show that would argue against this since everyone has their favorite character in just about every show. It’s easy to think that Kiki might have been favored by many people, but overall she does feel as though she might have been one of those individuals that some folks might have liked to see be replaced at one point. That she stuck in for so long is evidence that some folks liked her more than just a little.