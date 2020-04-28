Why Kristen Cavallari and Jay Cutler are Splitting

There’s something off about the phrase ‘come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce’ as Alyssa Bailey of Elle covers when detailing the split between Kristen Cavallari and former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler. Given that it was Cavallari that wrote this on her Instagram it’s hard to think that Cutler would have phrased it in such a way but then again he might not have said anything about it when asked. Apparently the two are citing incompatibility as the main reason that they’re getting a divorce as it would appear that Kristen is focused intently on her business and her brand while Jay doesn’t really care much about all of that. It also sounds as though the couple has been unhappy for some time and have finally decided that this is the only course left to them, which is awkward since unless they’ve tried marriage counseling, which it’s likely they have, this would appear to be the kind of decision that someone would make when they just can’t figure out a way around the problem. Marriages end, that’s a sad truth and what’s even sadder is when it IS the only way out since everything else has been tried. Without getting the full, in-depth details of their marriage, which one would hope is private considering that letting fans that far into your life is a bit creepy, all that can really be said is that they’re doing what’s right for them and that hopefully they’ll explain as much to their kids and attempt to make a smooth transition.
It didn’t take much to realize that Cutler wasn’t really into what Cavallari was doing with her career just by watching a couple minutes of the show. The guy is about as emotional as a brick most times and tends to want to do things his own way a lot, which doesn’t really coincide with what his wife wants. For her own part Kristen is definitely fully invested in her business and brand, but one has to wonder just how much she gives up in the way of family time and time with her husband to really make it work. At this point assigning fault or blame to either one of them would be kind of pointless since they’ve both apparently agreed that it’s time to part ways and have done with it, but anyone trying to say that ‘it’s her fault’ or ‘it’s his fault’ is a bit laughable since like it or not, it takes two to make a marriage work. Pointing the finger at either person right now would be about as counterproductive as those that are claiming that they’re splitting because Jay Cutler cheated on Kristen. There’s never a bad time for rumors to be spread is there? Claire Lampen of Vulture has more to say on this matter.
In all fairness this split is perhaps one of the least interesting in all of Hollywood right now since it speaks of the insane amount of boredom that people are still experiencing due to not being able to go out to the movies, not being able to be social, and still worrying over every little thing that’s out there since it might lead to contracting the coronavirus. Of course even those waters are being muddied up at the moment by politics and various protests that make little to no sense and are only dividing people further. At the very least this news is enough to be distracting for a few minutes as it offers something that’s not political or tied to the coronavirus and therefore might actually be worth looking at, until you realize that people do tend to get divorces when they don’t click with each other any longer and can find little to no common ground. That’s really what appears to be going on here is that Kristen and Jay, no matter that they have children together, no matter that they did apparently fall in love at one point, just don’t mesh any longer, and apparently that’s grounds for a divorce. People can argue left and right about this until they’re blue in the face, but living with someone that doesn’t share anything other than children with you can become a bit difficult, especially if there’s no chance for passion to spark again if the other party isn’t willing to try.
That’s where not knowing all the facts comes into play. What they have and what they’ve been through is likely public and has been aired out more than once to those fans that are willing to listen, but to the rest of the world the general response is a shoulder shrug and a giant “Who cares?” attitude since people do get divorced now and again, and it’s not a huge issue for those that aren’t involved. Princess Weekes of The Mary Sue had something to add to this. Hopefully the two can work it out and still be civil, as it would be great to not hear about a case that’s similar to the Depp/Heard situation.