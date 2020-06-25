Why Kristen Stewart Will Nail It as Princess Diana

The reason why Kristen Stewart will probably rock it out of the park as Lady Diana has nothing to do with being a princess really, but everything to do with the decision to NOT be royalty, as Diana did before her unfortunate demise. If people go back in history, before the tragedy in 1997 and to the time following her split from Prince Charles, they’ll recall that Princess Diana chose not to stay with her husband, for her own reasons obviously, and decided to move on with her life in a different manner. Stewart’s attempt to distance herself from the image that Twilight granted her for so long, an attempt that been successful for a lot of people since she wasn’t the most innocent young girl in the movie and she hasn’t been seen as such for a while, has been her own type of Lady Di story in the making. Both women were revered by quite a few people at one time, and while it was a great deal of attention and notoriety, it was also something that both apparently didn’t want, and attempted to move on from. The movie, titled Spencer, isn’t going to cover more than a single weekend in Diana’s life, though it will come after her split from Charles, and will focus on her life in that point and time, eschewing anything else.
Some might want to say that Stewart doesn’t quite have what it takes, that she’s not the caliber of actress for this movie, but that would feel less than accurate since despite the confusion over why Underwater was a hit with some critics and why anyone thought the Charlie’s Angels reboot was worth the money, she has been a solid actress in a few other movies. In a way Kristen kind of gets a bad rap when it comes her more visible movies as she has had a few flops, and the Twilight series did become interminable at some point since it relied too heavily on a few elements that people wanted to see evolve and change throughout the story. When it didn’t happen though it wasn’t too hard to see that people were going to turn on her and pretty much everyone in the movie since the average performance in a Twilight movie felt way too contrived and not real enough when it came to the overall emotion that was being built up. A few of the actors were happy to see the Twilight movies end, though only a few of them really did much once the credits started to roll, and a lot of people didn’t really lament the end.
Since then Kristen has been more or less on the go from one project to another as is pretty standard. To be realistic though her career has been a series of ups and downs in recent years as she’s been built up, hyped up, and then torn down by fans since a few of her flops have been pretty spectacular in their failure. Playing the role of Diana though isn’t the same as Bella, as it’s not a transition from someone that’s a virtual nobody to an important part of a family, but an important figure stepping down from royalty to become just the average individual. Granted, the role of Diana was still an important one to many people, but giving up her royalty in such a way would have eventually made her much easier for many people to relate to for many people. Kristen has apparently tried to do the same thing, in a way, since her role as Bella made her one of the most watched women in the country and possibly the world. But upon finally ending the Twilight franchise she kind of faded back into obscurity a bit until she started stepping forward now and again to test the waters. Now that she’s stepping into a role that a lot of people are going to recognize she’s going to have to turn on as much charm as she can in order to make sure this part isn’t enough to force people to simply wish her into obscurity. If anyone is doubting the veracity of that statement then ask anyone that knew of Princess Diana in detail and was devastated by her loss. They’ll likely tell you that any actress that takes on this role is going to have to be on point and will need to bring her A game for the entire movie.
It’s a big hope that Kristen knows what she’s gotten herself into taking on this role, but the idea is that she might not have taken it had she harbored any doubts. That’s the idea anyway, we’ll have to see what the reality is sometime next year, since shooting is scheduled to begin in 2021 apparently.