Why Marvel’s Gilgamesh Deserves a Solo Movie

You’ve really got to know who Gilgamesh is and why he’s important to the Eternals to fully understand him, but as one of the Eternals, he’s been seen as a bit of a bother by some and a great asset by others since he has been known to help people quite often but is still a fairly unknown figure to many folks. With The Eternals set to make its way into the theaters at some point thanks to the MCU though it’s possible that people will come to know Gilgamesh, or The Forgotten One as he’s been known in the past, a lot better since the story of the Eternals and the Deviants, their main enemies, will no doubt be told a time or two in the months leading up to the movie’s release. As to whether or not Gilgamesh deserves a solo movie however is kind of up to those that make the final decisions and it should be taken into consideration that the Eternals do manage to implicate themselves in the lives of the Marvel heroes more than once throughout the timeline of Marvel’s history. The only thing about that is the fact that they tend to appear as guest characters when in reality they’ve existed for much longer than most Marvel characters.
With The Eternals set to help kick off another phase of the MCU, it’s not too hard to see why there might be another push for other singular hero movies since that’s how everything leading up to Infinity War went since specific heroes did get their time in the sun. From Iron Man to Captain America, Thor, Doctor Strange, Black Panther, Ant-Man, and now Black Widow finally, heroes have been getting their own movies for long enough that it’s a desire to keep things rolling in the same manner. But the issue here is that a lot of people don’t know that much about Gilgamesh unless they’ve been reading the comics, and even then there are still a lot of people that don’t know that much about him. Other heroes have been tossed about and put in the public eye for decades before their movies finally came out, but Gilgamesh and many others have been relegated to the darker corners of the comics and are just now coming to light thanks to the fact that The Eternals now have their own movie coming out. If there have been Easter eggs within the movies regarding The Eternals and anyone else then it’s likely that we’ll be seeing questions such as why the Eternals and other heroes didn’t do anything during the Infinity War and Endgame days, which will likely be followed with explanations that will be fashioned to make sense considering that no one was really thinking much about moving forward since the whole idea was to focus on beating Thanos before moving on.
Now though it would be wise to start introducing the many different characters that are headed to the MCU and make certain that people know as much about them as they can. Gilgamesh could be an interesting character to bring forward since he has been a part of human history, legend, and mythology for a long time and could be a valuable asset to use when trying to push the next phase forward. While it feels that Marvel already has a few big names that it might be focusing on when it comes to advancing the narrative it might still do to keep the Eternals in the loop this time since having moved into this current area of the Marvel universe it does feel as though a lot of explanation might be necessary and that the struggles of the Eternals when it comes to their own race, their enemies the Deviants, and humanity might prove to a very integral part of the Marvel universe if those that are doing the directing can agree that it needs to be seen as a cohesive unit in some regards even if the standalone movies are important when trying to develop certain characters. The first few phases of the MCU started pulling things together at one point and it worked nicely, so it’s fair to say that the same thing should hopefully happen in the next round since it’s a proven formula.
Obviously, introducing new characters is going to require more of a story and will take a convincing story at that to make people care. After all, folks had already heard of Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, and many others. But the Eternals are a group that are going to have to prove that they belong in the MCU, and when it comes to a solo movie they’re going to have to work even harder to make sure that people know and understand why they’re important to Marvel.