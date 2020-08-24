Why Marvel’s Sersi Deserves a Solo Movie

Since Gemma Chan has already been cast as Sersi it wouldn’t make any sense not to give her a solo movie at this point since it would be a good way to acknowledge that she’s a real talent and it could help to promote and cement the Eternals in the MCU in a big way. It does help that among the Eternals, Sersi is one of those that is definitely more inclined to have a good time and simply want to be a part of the crowd when it comes to her human companions and for a good chunk of her time in the Marvel universe has been the type that doesn’t always cause trouble but definitely follows her impulses whenever they guide her. She’s not a villain but to call her a hero is kind of skirting the line a bit now and then. If anything she’s the kind of character that isn’t wholly evil but isn’t a saint either and could be called an anti-hero at times. But beyond all of that, she’s a very interesting character that could breathe a bit of new life into the franchise and maybe even find a new way to present the Eternals that a few of the others might lack now and again. On top of that, her story is connected to Marvel’s Black Knight in a way, so it’s possible that she could show up in another movie as well. But a solo movie with this character would be kind of intriguing, to say the least.
Much like Gilgamesh, she’s put in her time with the Avengers and has had a few adventures with them, but she decided to step away after a while and just be her own person, as it would appear that she enjoys living among the humans and being a socialite. This could work on a number of levels if she were to find herself headlining her own movie, but it would take a lot of effort to make it happen no doubt since, like several of the Eternals, a lot of people don’t know who Sersi is. In fact, it might be safe to say that she might need to spend at least one movie building her backstory and then perhaps another, if the first one did well enough, building up her life in the modern era. Like the other Eternals, she’s spent much of her life interacting with humans, and at one point she was very much enjoying her role as a well to do individual that didn’t want for anything and was able to get anything she wanted. But as one can guess, the superhero life and other issues that come with being an immortal did intrude on her time and left her without any other choice but to get involved in affairs she might have otherwise left alone. That tends to happen when a character lives long enough, they find trouble no matter how far they try to stay away from it.
Of course, Sersi is actually the type of character that appears to enjoy being in the thick of things as long as they’re going her way. It does feel that Gemma Chan would be given a great opportunity to flesh this character out some more and possibly focus on her story since she does have a few interesting notes in her history that could interest the fans and get them on board with seeing her as the lead of her own movie. Right now the next phase of the MCU is kind of in jeopardy though since thanks to the shutdown things are still waiting to get back up to speed and as a result, everything is being pushed back even further. Instead of 2021, everyone is starting to think of 2022 and beyond when it comes to asking when certain movies will be out. If the pandemic goes on and if the studios can’t get back to work as usual it might be time, if possible to start sending everything to VOD for a while so that people don’t have to keep waiting and so that the studios can get back to doing what they do. Likely as not the various studios, the MCU especially, will likely resist going directly to streaming and VOD for as long as they can, but it could be a huge windfall as far as anyone knows and it could net Disney+ a lot more subscribers unless of course, they’re thinking of charging extra for each movie that comes out, as they’re trying to do with the Mulan live-action movie.
Bringing Sersi and a couple of the other Eternals to prominence on the big screen could signal a new shift in the Marvel universe, and it could broaden it at the same time. Whether it will ever happen is something we’ll have to wait and see about.