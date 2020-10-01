Why Marvel’s The Blur Deserves a Solo Movie

There are a few speedsters in the comics to be certain, and Marvel has a healthy number of them, but Blur is a bit different since after being given his powers by a life-changing event his metabolism was sped up to such a degree that he couldn’t voluntarily stop it, and had to keep eating due to the tremendous amounts of energy he would expend. Plus, this is a guy that can’t even go to sleep without a sedative since his powers aren’t able to be stopped that easily. But he does offer a way to widen the MCU even if he was simply given a solo series on Disney+ or elsewhere since he does manage to shed light on a different part of the Marvel world. In terms of his speed, he’s definitely someone that bears talking about since when ranked among the fastest heroes in the Marvel universe he actually makes the list, which is impressive since Marvel does have a few individuals that aren’t really known for their speed but are still insanely fast. It’s been said that he can keep up with the likes of Quicksilver, but since the mutant isn’t the fastest that Marvel has to offer it’s likely that Blur is extremely fast for an earth-based individual since otherwise, it feels as though he would rank very low on an overall scale.
But in the interest of speaking of the multiverse and the various earths that are out there to be explored, Blur would be one of those that could give another look at a different world where something happened that created a large number of super-powered individuals both good and bad. Upon coming to the prime earth that the Marvel universe operates though he did join up with a team that called themselves the Squadron Supreme, and he and several super-powered individuals took on Namor, the king of Atlantis. Blur has a few exploits that might be worth putting into a story, but as it is with every possible hero and villain that comes along it might be better to see him as a part of another story before giving the go-ahead to place him in his own tale. To be fair, his condition could be interesting to take a look at since the ability to go fast is something that many people might want to discuss given what it might do to a person’s metabolism and what might have to be done to slow them down from time to time. With Quicksilver it feels as though since his speed is a natural mutation that he was born with, he was taught how to deal with it and govern how his body dealt with an amped metabolism for so long. It would make sense considering that in the X-Men movies he was featured in we saw him eating sweets pretty regularly, as he likely needed to eat every now and then to keep up his energy.
Blur is pretty much the same way, but he started out as an overweight individual that was granted powers by an event and had to learn how to deal with them. Plus, unlike Quicksilver he requires a suit to help him stabilize his powers, and he’s not able to really slow down as his name tends to come from the fact that his body is constantly in motion, also unlike the mutant since Quicksilver has learned how to keep his body calm when he needs to and might need to eat a lot, but is still able to control his physiology. It might make sense to feature Blur and a few other heroes like him in a type of crossover event that could take place in a streaming series or in a movie that might be aimed at introducing several new characters just as a way for Marvel to tell the fans that there are other heroes out there. Given the fact that Disney owns most of the Marvel characters at this point, it’s fair to say that they should be able to start bringing them out a little more often in order to keep people apprised of just how many individuals are out there with superpowers. Of course not saturating the market would be a wise idea, but at the same time, it’s fair to state that adding in a few more names couldn’t hurt. As far as a solo movie goes my own opinion is still the same, a lot of people would need to get to know who Blur is first before really finding it in them to cheer for him. Maybe a straight to a streaming movie would be a good idea, or as I mentioned, a series that would introduce new heroes and villains that fans could possibly vote on and choose to keep in or ditch. It’s a thought at least.