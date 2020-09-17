Why Matthew McConaughey Would Make a Solid Green Goblin

Apart from looking like a Skrull or a green gargoyle come to life, Matthew McConaughey could be a passable Green Goblin if he was ever asked to take up the part in an MCU movie, notably the next Spider-Man. How he might be worked into the plot doesn’t sound as though it would be a huge problem since Norman and Harry Osborne have been around the comics for a while and even if Harry and Peter haven’t been introduced yet there’s still time. But what else is obvious is that McConaughey might look and sound like a southern bohunk, but he’s been able to play very intelligent and capable roles for quite a while. One role in particular that comes to mind recently is Mickey Pearson in The Gentlemen, in which he plays a type of kingpin in England that has to set his business in order after attempting to get out only to be double-crossed by the person he’s trying to sell it to. The idea here is that McConaughey has to pass as a very cultured and intelligent, as well as supremely confident individual, and he does so with a great deal of ease. That’s why he could possibly play Norman Osborne, but the fact that he’s shown his crazy side in the movies is why he could play the Green Goblin. He has been a part of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre legacy after all, and while that wasn’t exactly the most appealing chapter in the franchise it did show that he can act pretty nuts when he needs to.
The picture above by the artist Jackson Caspersz is inspired really, but thanks to the ears it does look as though he was going for a Skrull look more than anything. In fact given the helmet, the garb, and everything save for the chin and facial features that are different from what we saw in Captain Marvel, this could very well be a Skrull. To be fair, McConaughey might be a good pick for a Super Skrull as well, perhaps as a way to help introduce the Fantastic Four during a Secret Invasion storyline. But as the Green Goblin, he could still work since he tends to fit in just about anywhere he’s placed. There are movies that he might not perfect for, but in a lot of ways, McConaughey is versatile enough that he could be made to fit in one way or another. The idea that the MCU might be moving in the direction of a Secret Invasion storyline could very well happen since the Skrulls have been showing up fairly regularly in the movies, meaning that it’s likely that something is brewing and we could be seeing more of them in the days to come. If that’s the case then it’s a big hope that heroes such as the Fantastic Four and perhaps even the X-Men could start making their way into the MCU. Seeing as how both groups have had something to do with Spider-Man in the past it could be that we’ll see some sort of collaboration at some point since the continued crossover attempts have done fairly well. With everything that’s been happening since Endgame though it’s going to be interesting to see what will happen since the MCU has lost some big names. Maybe it’s time they gained a few others.
Obviously this is going to happen anyway since using the same faces to push different heroes isn’t going to work as it did when switching Chris Evans from Johnny Storm to Captain America. The MCU is going to be looking at a lot of new faces in the years to come, and Matthew McConaughey might actually be a smart one to start looking at since there are a few different roles that he could possibly take on without any real struggle. The Green Goblin would be great simply because it feels as though Spider-Man might need more than one villain in the MCU movies, kind of like he did in the Sam Raimi movies, considering that with certain villains he has very little trouble taking them on, or at the very least can figure them out eventually and might need more of a challenge. It’s funny really, but despite the fact that the Green Goblin isn’t one of the most powerful villains or even one of the smartest, even though he is pretty intelligent, he’s still been a contender as one of Spidey’s biggest threats throughout the years for a few reasons. But seeing him come to the MCU would be kind of interesting, so long as it’s done in a way that is easy to explain and makes it clear that he’s not a flash in the pan type of villain. He could be a great addition to an already popular story.