Why Monica Rappacini Deserves a Solo Movie or TV Series

Superheroes are often the focus of the Marvel Comic Universe. But in reality, many of the villains are just as interesting. Many of the villains in the universe have been around for decades, but Monica Rappacini is somewhat of a new kid on the bad guy block. She was introduced in 2005. She hasn’t gotten as much attention as some of the other villains, but we believe her character definitely deserves some more time in the spotlight. In fact, she might even be interesting enough to have her own series or show. While it’s relatively rare for villains to get their own projects, Monica Rappaccini could be the perfect person to change the tide. Here’s why we think Monica Rappacini deserves her own movie or TV series.
1. She Has A Great Backstory
For the most part, it’s really easy to see villains as nothing more than bad guys, but in reality, there’s usually a lot more to them than that. Like many of the villains in the MCU, Monica has a pretty interesting backstory and it would be great to dive deeper into who she is as a person and how she ended up on the ‘bad’ side. Like many other villains, Monica set out to do what she thought was the right thing, but somehow she still ended up on the other side. Despite not technically being a hero, there are still a lot of people who would probably love to learn more about her.
2. She Hasn’t Gotten Much On Screen Time
Even though it’s fairly uncommon for villains to get their own shows, movies, or comics, there are plenty of villains who have played significant roles in other people’s stories. Unfortunately, that hasn’t really been the case for Monica. She hasn’t made very many on-screen appearances which means that there probably aren’t many casual MCU fans who have even heard of her. On the flip side, the fact that she hasn’t gotten a lot of screen time could also make the possibility of a solo project less likely.
3. More Female Representation
Even though there have been several female characters introduced to the MCU over the years, the entire superhero genre is still dominated by male characters. Despite the fact that she’s a villain, giving Monica her own movie or show would be a great way to bring attention to a strong female character. On top of that, Monica is a very intelligent scientist which is another cool element to her story. Most people would agree that villains probably aren’t the best role models, but it will still be a cool experience for young female fans to see a smart woman holding her own.
4. Her Own Show Or Movie Could Explore Her Relationship With Her Daughter
Another interesting detail of Monica’s story is the fact that she is a mother. Monica clearly isn’t your average mother, however. She is estranged from her daughter who was raised by undercover A.I.M agents with no knowledge of her true identity. Monica likely hoped that one day she and her daughter would be able to join forces, but her daughter had other plans. Monica’s daughter is actually a superhero named Scorpion II who has teamed up with S.H.I.E.L.D. Essentially, this means that the two are fighting for opposite sides, but Monica’s daughter doesn’t know the full story.
Whether it’s right or wrong, there’s something about family drama that always makes movies and shows more interesting. The rivalry between mother and daughter will be made even more interesting by the fact that Monica and her daughter aren’t ‘regular’ people.
5. Her Character Has The Potential For Some Serious Longevity
Villains play an important role in the MCU, but they tend to be secondary characters who don’t stick around for long. Monica’s story, however, has the potential for some real staying power. With all of the different elements that make up her character, she could easily go on to have a long-lasting solo storyline that spans the course of a series or movie. In fact, depending on the different routes creators could take, Monica could even have enough material for a sequel.
Will Monica Rappacini Ever Get Her Own Movie Or Show?
At the moment, there doesn’t appear to be anything to suggest that Monica will ever get her own movie or series. Before she gets to be the star, MCU will need to incorporate her more into existing franchises. Otherwise, there likely won’t be enough interest for her to have her own project. If she does get a solo series or movie, a lot of people will be pleasantly surprised by this villain.