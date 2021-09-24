Home
Why Morbius Probably Won't be Worth the Hype

It’s been a full year since Morbius was scheduled to release in theaters, and at this time there are plenty of people wondering if it’s going to live up to the hype that was brought in the first place, or if it’s going to be doomed to experience a run like Spider-Man 3. In all fairness, the pandemic did muck up the entertainment industry in a big and very decisive way, but there are those that might admit that Morbius is still one of the many comic book movies that a lot of people are feeling a bit leery of for a few reasons. One of those is that among the many villains and heroes of the Marvel universe, this character isn’t as well-known as many others and wasn’t one of those that a lot of fans were hoping to see. But given that Sony and the MCU have rolled out great movies and less than stellar ones since the whole thing started it’s fair to think that with every flop there’s bound to be a success story that will come along eventually. 

Many are already of the mind that Jared Leto’s acting will help this movie in a big way since he tends to go all out when it comes to a role, and despite the divided opinion of how he portrayed the Joker over in DC’s Suicide Squad, it remains possible to think that he might be able to do something with Morbius. That’s one hope among the doubts that have arisen though since there are a few other things about this movie that might end up derailing it since an origin story, as it would appear a large part of this movie is going to be about, could be a bonus or bane. With so many different origin stories out there it’s possible that fans might roll their eyes at another one unless it happens to be one of the best aspects of the movie. But otherwise, origin stories have become a little tiring since they tend to take a good chunk out of the movie. 

As far as the hype goes, it was being laid out rather strong when the movie was first approaching its release date and if this happens again, which it could, it’s possible that a lot of people will be heading into the theater with high expectations that might be dashed the moment the movie starts. Unlike many other superhero movies, Morbius kind of needs that buildup to keep people interested, but there’s a tipping point that exists where too much hype can be detrimental to the movie since it gets people thinking that the story will be something great, meaning that the movie will need to be on point the entire way through if people are to believe that it’s worth the effort. Morbius is already giving off a feeling that makes it clear that the movie could go either way for those that are willing to believe that it’s worthy and those that are bound to want something more. It might be tough to tell from the trailer, but there are elements in there that make it easy to guess that this movie will push the audience to believe in it in ways that might appear to be a little over-zealous. But then again, that’s for the audience members to decide.

Introducing another vampire story into the Marvel universe feels like it could be the right move and time will tell, but while Morbius is one of the most obvious choices, it still feels as though this movie could go downhill very quickly if the audience isn’t fully ready for the direction that it’s apparently bound to go. One idea that could make matters a little worse and has been mentioned in other articles is that the movie could take itself too seriously, meaning it will come off as a serious and very authentic attempt at being a new take on the traditional vampire movie without paying attention to its Marvel roots. Some folks might actually laugh at this and wonder why it matters, but if one takes a look at the Venom movie they’ll get their answer. While there are still disputes over just how good or bad Venom was, the point here is that the movie played out in a manner that made it feel more like a comic book story and less like something that might have been a serious attempt at a movie that dealt with an alien invasion by a race of parasitic creatures. 

The movie could go off without a hitch and it could be something that people enjoy, but at this point, after all the delays and enough time to analyze it from a dozen different angles, it does feel that Morbius could also experience a slightly less than stellar outing. 

Tom Foster
Star Wars, Goonies, Game of Thrones, from fantasy to science fiction to the dramatic and silly, Tom is all about the greatest and most insane stories that can be found. Pacific Northwest for life y'all.


