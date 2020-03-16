Why Mulan is the Best Live Action Disney Remake Yet

Disney’s live action remakes of its animated classics don’t really do enough to justify their own existence. Retreading the same plot points, using the same mise-en-scène, and even retaining the exact same songs, all they can do is make one want to watch the better original instead. Called out, often rightly, for being soulless cash-grabs, they can represent the house of mouse at its absolute creative nadir.
Or so I thought, until I watched Mulan, which is a live action remake that actually feels inspired, moving the story forward in truly fresh and interesting ways. While still suffering from overshot action sequences and a few awkward green screen moments, this is a handsomely mounted, sweeping production with some genuine soul-stirring moments. Here are my reasons as to why Mulan is the best live action remake yet.
It Celebrates Chinese Contributions to American Film Culture
While the original Mulan hired a variety of Asian-American actors such as Ming-Na Wen, BD Wong and Gedde Watanabe to voice Asian roles, the film also cast decidedly non-Asian actors such as Eddie Murphy, Miguel Ferrer and June Foray. This kind of casting wouldn’t fly in today’s world, with the Mulan 2020 producers committed to creating a more authentic Chinese world.
The remake is a completely all-Asian cast, and is a who’s who of famous Chinese and Asian-American actors. The casting of Martial Arts legends Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee and Jet Li bring to mind classic Chinese action filmmaking while Gong Li brings to mind classic Fifth Generation Chinese films like Farewell My Concubine and Raise the Red Lantern. With a few Asian-American actors such as Tzi Ma and Rosalind Chao also starring in the film, it manages to bridge Asian and Asian-American traditions together nicely.
It Takes The Songs Out
While it’s tempting to evoke nostalgia and sell tickets by having live action characters recite songs from the original movie, what was creative and alive in an animated movie won’t necessarily fly in a more realistic film. Think The Lion King where photorealistic animals were made to sing “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” to disastrous effect!
Mulan did the smart thing here by simply taking the songs out entirely. Only themes from the songs remain; playing at some of the same moments, they tastefully evoke the original without working too hard.
But It Keeps the Color In
One of the main criticisms of remakes such as The Lion King or The Jungle Book is that they drain these worlds of all colour in favour of realism. But the live-action world of Mulan is alive with deep reds and purples, bright golds and greens, bringing the dense fabric of Imperial China to life.
The production, costume design, make up and hairstyling is superb. Whether its the way Mulan is heavily made-up in whites and reds to speak to the match-maker, the uniquely-patterned tea cups characters drink from, or the forbidding Imperial City at the centre of the story, this live-action remake is awash in great, thought-through details.
Mushu, famously voiced by Eddie Murphy, is sadly nowhere to be seen, the phoenix central to the story used more as metaphor than sidekick. Nonetheless, it remains a gloriously beautiful bird, glittering in gold while strikingly moving across the sky.
It Adds a Fascinating Albeit Undeveloped Subplot
Those familiar with the story of Mulan can see certain plot developments in this remake from a mile away. Whether its the avalanche that wipes out an army, Mulan’s attempts to hide her gender from the rest of the men, or her eventual vindication as a powerful woman in her own right, the film predictably delivers on almost all expectations.
Nonetheless, there is one interesting plot subversion that helps to bolster Mulan’s feminist credentials: the character of Xian Lang. Originally Shan Yu’s pet saker falcon in the original, her gender has been changed, and she is now a shapeshifting witch, second-in-command after Bori Khan. She can still turn into a falcon, of course, but now she has her own desires outside that of the men. Known as a witch throughout China because she possesses special powers, it seems that she has allied herself with the evil marauders as a result of her outcast status.
This gives her a fascinating relationship with Mulan, as, although they fight on different sides of the war, she respects the young woman for being a strong warrior in a man’s world. This even leads to the one truly heartrending moment in the film, and a welcome deepening of its feminist themes. While this could’ve been developed even further, its a few interesting spots of grey in an otherwise black-and-white empowerment story.
Liu Yifei Is Primed For a Hollywood Crossover
Liu Yifei doesn’t need Hollywood. The 32-year-old actress is one of the New Four Dan actresses of China, i.e. one of the most bankable stars in the Middle Kingdom. Known as the Fairy Sister in her native country, she has starred in big blockbusters such as The Forbidden Kingdom, Love in Disguise and A Chinese Fairy Tale, as well as romance films like For Love or Money or The Third Way of Love.
Nonetheless, her starring role in Mulan should open doors in the United States if she so desired. Her performance here is crucial to the film’s success; embodying both Mulan as a beautiful female warrior and as a woman pretending to be a man. Nailing both the comic elements (of which there are admittedly too few) and the more cheesy moments, it is an assured performance that helps make the movie work.
She might need to move over to Hollywood soon having supported the Communist regime in their brutal crackdown of the Hong Kong riots, leading many citizens to boycott the film. In an ironic turn of fate however, they will have no film to boycott as the coronavirus has led to a Chinese release being postponed indefinitely.