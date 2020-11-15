Why of Course We’ll Be Checking out a Holly Dolly Christmas

It’s going to be a Holly Dolly Christmas in the vein of a musical following the Scrooge-style narrative that has been so popular over the years. As anyone can guess it’s going to be a popular show that a lot of people will gladly be watching since Dolly Parton and Christine Baranski are both Hollywood legends that folks are completely enamored of and the story already looks to be playing up to the sensibilities of many people that enjoy such moments once the holidays hit. In other words, this movie is tailor-made for the Christmas season since it’s bringing together some of the most popular names in a story that has been told a number of different ways and is still considered to be one of the favorites of many people no matter how many times it’s been redone. Plus, the mere mention of Dolly Parton is enough to bring a lot of fans running since she’s been considered a national treasure for a while now and her influence is hard to say no to considering that she’s been in the business for so long that simply having her show up is one of the ingredients for success as many people have found.
Of course, that might feel a little premature since the holidays are definitely here, but there are still a lot of shows that have yet to come out, and as one should already know, the Hallmark Channel usually ens up taking a pretty big chunk of the holidays since that’s just one of their specialties. But Netflix is still rallying back and with Dolly Parton in their corner, they do have a pretty good chance of being considered one of the top landing spots for holiday fun when it comes to entertainment since they do have a number of different programs available, and this one, in particular, is bound to be one among the many that people will be talking about in days to come since casting Parton as an angel is about as good as it gets in some ways considering that she’s already considered one of the kindest people in the world. Going that extra mile to make her appear as one of the most wholesome characters in the movie is bound to get a lot of people misty just looking at it since the image that people have of her is already so intense and powerful that thinking that it could have become any better was almost impossible. But hey, Netflix did it.
The cast of this movie is made up of those that people are bound to recognize and old favorites that a lot of folks might recognize but might not have seen in a while, meaning there’s a wealth of talent there that could make this a very successful movie that will please a large number of people. Trying not to gush about anything that features Dolly Parton as a prominent character is kind of difficult for a lot of people but when it’s for the holidays one can’t help but think that she’s one of the most qualified actresses to make this kind of part work since her outlook and her ability to act opposite of just about anyone and make a good time of it is well-known to a lot of people. Christine Baranski is one of the many actresses that can play a villainous character simply because she looks the part at times and can play the haughty, mean-spirited individual without much prompting, but she can also flip the script and become a very decent and warm-hearted person as well as has been shown in so many different movies and TV shows. But placing her as the Scrooge-like character is kind of a stroke of genius since this isn’t the first Christmas-themed movie she’s been in since two of her more notable performances were as Martha May Whovier in How the Grinch Stole Christmas and as Ruth, Amy’s mother in Bad Moms Christmas. In both movies, she was actually quite believable since as Martha she was a little vapid and kind of snobbish but was a decent person deep down, while as Ruth she was the overbearing mother that didn’t listen to her daughter and thought she knew best. But when each character was really given the chance to show their feelings they became very kindhearted and warm individuals, which is a transition that Christine is capable of performing quite well.
Overall, pairing these two together for this movie is a great idea since it will allow them to play off of one another and to let Dolly shine while Christine does her magical transformation from village meanie to a reformed tyrant. It’s the kind of story that we see all year in one way or another, but during the holidays it feels even more special.