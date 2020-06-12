Why People Always Seem to Be Mad at Brie Larson

Ask those that have been down on Brie Larson as a person and as a character in the MCU and you might get the same answer each and every time. It’s not that she’s a strong and empowered feminist. It’s not that she’s been made into the ‘strongest’ character in the MCU, which will no doubt be tested as time goes on and found wanting. It’s largely because of her personality towards the genre that’s set to make her one of the biggest stars in the world, and her overall attitude when being interviewed and during the buildup towards Captain Marvel. She’s an Oscar-winning actress, which means she convinced enough people that her acting is on point and is something that’s worth rewarding and looking up to as a benchmark for others, but leading into Captain Marvel and then Avengers: Endgame she made it loud and clear that she’s not out to please the fan base and she’s certainly not about to let anyone tell her what’s what, despite the fact that she is the new kid on the block and should likely listen more than talk. Guess who can say pretty much what she wants and yet doesn’t? If you guessed Scarlett Johansson then you’re absolutely right, since she’s been a part of the MCU for a while and is finally getting her own movie when in truth a lot of fans might have liked to see Black Widow get her own movie ahead of Captain Marvel, who really feels like the apology to feminists for not adding it in sooner.
Plus, there’s the idea that her character has been dubbed the strongest character in the MCU, something which appears to have gone to her head, or not depending on your point of view. A lot of people are still grousing about how the Hulk has launched Carol Danvers into orbit with one punch. But then again, that was the Marvel comics Hulk, not the weakened version we’ve seen in the movies, who believes that violence is beneath him until there’s no other choice. Carol is a powerful character, there’s absolutely no doubt about that, and it’s right to make her into a heavy-hitter in the MCU since she’s one in the Marvel universe at any rate. But if she tops the likes of the Silver Surfer, Galactus, and many others then it’s obvious that the MCU has gone all in on this feminist-leaning hero, and as a result it’s messing with the source material even more since Thor should be able to stand toe to toe with her, as should the Hulk, and Thanos should have been able to rock her within an inch of her life in the movie. This is more proof that the MCU has been seriously messing with the power levels of their heroes and villains, since Thanos has been a massive threat throughout the years, and even Captain Marvel isn’t always enough to deal with him one on one. But if the Silver Surfer eventually makes an appearance and any version of Captain Marvel is able to take him down, then there’s bound to be a serious issue with the fans.
No one doubts her veracity as an actor, it’s the fact that she’s been pushed as the new face of the MCU when she’s not really up for the job. It’s not that she’s a woman, but if there was going to be a new face of the of the MCU that’s a woman, there are other women that are more worthy of the role, though of course one of them is already dead and gone. Personally I’d rather see Valkyrie or Wanda as the new face of the MCU, especially since Wanda might be around moving forward, and she’s headlined an entire story line on her own at one point. Captain Marvel is a powerful character that would be handy to have around, but pitting her up against a fully-powered Scarlet Witch, there’s a good chance that the fight wouldn’t be as one-sided as people think, as both women gained their power from Infinity Stones, but given that Wanda’s power is more raw, untrained, and not as refined as Carol’s, it’s fair to say that Captain Marvel would be the favorite. But given that Wanda was handling Thanos quite easily while Carol was tossed around a bit, it’s also easy to state that a healthy and truly pissed off Wanda could give Carol a few problems.
All in all though the reason why people don’t tend to like Brie Larson at this time, even though plenty still do, is that her attitude towards the MCU, which is still set to make her even more famous, is one of superiority when in truth she’s had one movie thus far and a couple of appearances. She has a long way to go to be a flippant as RDJ or even the Chris’.