Why People Are Recently So Upset About Kindergarten Cop

So it has to be said over and over apparently to get the point across, Cancel Culture needs to stop. It might be kind of hypocritical to say that those pushing to cancel everything that offends them don’t need to have this type of voice, and it would be really, but there still needs to be a line that doesn’t get crossed at times. The sad part is that Cancel Culture is crossing multiple lines at a time in order to state that they believe that other lines have been crossed in a controversial and unneeded manner. One of the latest movies on the chopping block was Kindergarten Cop, for it’s supposed “school-to-prison pipeline”. Are the critics being serious with this one? It’s hard to tell since those that promote Cancel Culture are set upon going after anything and everything that doesn’t fit their notion of how free speech should work and how the movies actually work. Kindergarten Cop was actually pulled from a Portland, Oregon film festival when a single individual and those of like mind decided that the movie was not a family-friendly flick as it’s been thought of for so long, but something that actually promotes a very negative image of schools and how an undercover cop apparently gives the wrong impression that police are being used to promote the idea that kids are headed straight to prison. If you can say that with a straight face then I’ve got nothing for you since I’m currently laughing my butt off at the very prospect of it.
Apparently what will replace the movie is a documentary about Civil Rights activist representative John Lewis. Yeah…that sounds like such a great substitute for a movie that many of us grew up with and a movie that actually has a decent ending. The local author Lois Leveen, the individual that’s been pushing this agenda, might need to calm herself down a bit and take a deep breath before remembering that not only is Kindergarten Cop a MOVIE, a fictional one at that, but there are no kids being harmed in the movie, at least not on purpose, and there is no ‘school to prison’ feeling in the movie at all. This is where perspective really becomes important and when dealing with your own issues first might come in handy before projecting them onto anything else that people happen to care about. If Leveen ever got wind of this article, which isn’t likely, unfortunately, it’d be great to sit down with her and explain why fiction is important, and why looking backward is a sure way to get a stiff Gibbs slap to the back of the head from karma for one’s lack of attention to the present and possible future. Yes, while normally I wouldn’t call anyone out in an article, this is a time when freedom of speech is fairly important, and when entertainment, which is highly important in times such as these, needs to be left alone.
Laughing is about the only way to look at Cancel Culture without getting hot under the collar at this point since the blowback they’re asking for is likely going to be quite forceful at one point, and the constant nitpicking at movies from the past and the idea that ‘you couldn’t make this movie today’ is wearing thin. Cancel Culture is another irritating trend that’s here to stay for a while it would appear. Unlike a lot of us that manage to look at old movies and still get a good chuckle at subjects that might be problematic but aren’t anywhere near as bad as the problems people face today, those embracing Cancel Culture just can’t appear to get over themselves. Is it wrong to poke and prod at Cancel Culture? They’re doing about the same to the very society that they were spawned from, so maybe it’s okay, especially given that they’re not about to apologize for what they’re doing. Lois Leveen and many others have made it a point to go after movies from the past several decades, books, and other materials that they feel promote ideas in society that are unacceptable and somehow push racist and harmful messages that people apparently aren’t capable of figuring out for themselves. Seriously, does she think that if parents had that much of an issue with a movie like Kindergarten Cop that they would allow their kids to watch it? Okay, maybe Kindergarten Cop 2 since it stunk to high heaven, but the first one is still perfectly acceptable.
If you couldn’t tell I am a little animated about this since anyone stepping in to say ‘you can’t show that movie’ or even attempting to stop any type of story from being told, is promoting some of the same noise that they’re trying so hard to prevent. The funny thing about it is that there’s an easy solution: don’t watch the movie.