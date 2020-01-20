Why Project Luminous is So Important to the Star Wars Franchise

Project Luminous is quite simply put new life for Star Wars that will exist, as it sounds like, within and outside of the Skywalker legacy. Many of those that have read the books, the comics, played the games, and watched the various series, know that the characters and the galaxy itself were not idle in-between the movies since plenty was still going on and not everything revolved around the constant war with the Empire. In a big way Project Luminous sounds like a breath of fresh air that will help to expand the Star Wars universe by telling new stories, giving new scenarios, and will aid in catapulting the franchise forward as more characters are unveiled and new sagas are allowed to unfold in order to continually flesh out the universe that George Lucas began so long ago. It’s interesting to wonder what Lucas might think of this now that his story has gone so far beyond his control, especially since he’s been adamant that the Legends canon was never ‘his Star Wars’. What Disney has already done and will continue to do will continue to change the landscape and therefore the franchise as it continues forward, but it’s a big hope that things will move forward in a way that will keep up the integrity of the franchise without seeking to plunge it into another Rian Johnson phase. Shane O’Neill of ScreenRant has more to say on this in his own words.
The future of Star Wars is something that at this current moment has a lot of people grumbling and some actually worrying what will happen since Rian Johnson is still apparently in the running for coming back, while Taika Waititi is actually being discussed as a director as well, which is enough to intrigue many a fan. Given what Taika has already done with his career it could be a huge boon for the franchise and might even revive the love of the epic story in a big way. But the direction is still something that people are going to be taking with a large grain of salt since Disney has made it clear that while they’re not formally adopting the Legends canon at any time they’re more than willing to pick parts of it and inject them into the main story. That might feel a bit disingenuous to some and it might be a bit hypocritical but a lot of Star Wars fans are willing to take what they can get at this point. The most toxic fans are those willing to raise petitions to get the last two movies, The Last Jedi and Rise of Skywalker, stricken from the canon. Yeah, that’s real, people have actually attempted to enforce their will by trying to get a movie that’s been tacked on to the Star Wars franchise as a core movie stricken from the records. I’ll be one of the many that say that TLJ wasn’t perfect by any means and Rian Johnson shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near a Star Wars movie again, but simply trying to erase it from the record is one mega step too far.
But to be fair, Project Luminous is going to need a rather large number of people to keep it moving forward as the Star Wars franchise is an expansive, world-building project that has come quite a ways in terms of creating epic stories that people can enjoy, but there’s also so much more that can be unveiled. While the fans of the current generation might have to look up and reference older data when looking at Star Wars and how it exists today they’ll also be living in an era when the universe is being continually rebuilt and added to in a manner that will allow future fans to fully enjoy the immersive experience that Star Wars has to offer and the fun and engaging stories that a lot of us have fully enjoyed throughout the years. No matter what anyone says the story of Star Wars, which is of course multi-faceted, is bound to change, evolve, adapt, and become something much different than what the older fans are used to. Likely we won’t all agree with everything that’s being brought into the mix, but the pleasure of it is that we don’t have to since Project Luminous is a leap forward that will allow Star Wars to continue growing so that it doesn’t grow stagnant. Those that can’t handle change or deviations from what they believe the story of Star Wars is, I’ll admit I’ve had my own issues, will either have to adapt with it or be left in a past that will never change.
At this point, moving forward with Star Wars and enjoying what’s to come is a hit and miss proposition, but the hits are more than entertaining enough to keep the interest of many fans.