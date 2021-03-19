Why Silk Deserves Her Own TV Series or Movie

Cindy Moon, aka Silk, is kind of a new but not altogether improved version of Spider-Man but is definitely her own character since she possesses qualities that Spider-Man does not. In a sense, she’s someone different that could bring a new level to the spider game in MCU or simply to Marvel given the idea that Sony still has a firm hold on Spider-Man properties and doesn’t always want to share them. But giving her a series or a movie wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility simply because, well, it would help expand things in a way and possibly give the people something new to work with and look at. One thing about Cindy is that she does have a bit of an anxiety disorder and this not only affects a couple of abilities she possesses, it also makes her slightly less reliable as a human being simply because she does have to work through her own anxiety now and again. In the comics, it does appear that she’s managed to do this since she’d become a part of the spider-community and a very capable hero given that she does want to help people. But being locked in a single area for so long in order to stay safe can have certain effects on a person that might not always be entirely positive. When she finally exited her confinement she ended up battling Spider-Man to start with, but not long after that came the transition that would see her enter the superhero life.
Handling her transition from the comics to live-action would be kind of interesting it feels since she’s not so different from Spider-Man when it comes to her power and skill set, but there are a couple of abilities she possesses that are superior to Spider-Man’s when her anxiety isn’t kicking in and when things are ideal. That’s the thing with Cindy, after spending so much time on her own she’s not always bound to be as comfortable in her surroundings as she needs to be in order to function. The fact that she’s able to surpass Spider-Man in a couple of ways such as agility and with her Silk Sense, which is essentially a Spider-Sense but a little more refined, is impressive, but if Cindy isn’t feeling up to snuff on one particular day her Silk Sense might be out of whack or her webbing, which shoots from her fingers due to her webbing glands being located in her forearms, might not be readily available as usual. There’s no joke about her being a woman or being weaker or a conditional hero, it’s simply put that Cindy’s abilities really hinge on if she’s feeling well and is having a good day, since anxiety can be a massive downer as a lot of people should know by now, and in keeping with the idea of balancing their heroes out, Marvel has managed to create an impressive hero that has a very big failing that can possibly throw a wrench in her plans to help people.
Much like Peter Parker, Cindy Moon does desire to help people and she’s in the superhero game to serve others, but she’s bound to do things her way and work with others when it’s needed. How this would be spun in a TV show or movie is kind of hard to say but it wouldn’t need a whole lot of tweaking simply because while she’s not a female version of Peter Parker, she is someone that has experienced a great deal of trauma in her life and is doing what she can to work through it. A TV series would likely be the best move to start with simply because it would be a chance for people to get to know Silk and decide if she’s right for the screen before going all-in and creating a movie based on her life. This way fans can get a good look at Cindy and determine if she’s someone that is going to work when it comes to telling her story and integrating her into the live-action stories that have already come to life. But it almost feels as though the MCU would be a better location for her, even if they might have to fight to get her. This character could actually continue to help expand the Spider-Verse and possibly even help with the multiverse since she does have an affinity for Spider-Man that’s kind of interesting and could be worked into her character. But with the MCU apparently letting go of Spider-Man eventually, maybe, it’s hard to say just what kind of chances she might have if she’s being pushed by Sony.
Right now there’s nothing really in the works that anyone knows about, but it would be great to see Silk be given her own series at some point.