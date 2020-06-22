Why Star Wars: The Clone Wars Creator Won’t Make Anymore Episodes

Much to the disappointment of many fans it’s not likely that anyone is going to sway Dave Filoni into make another season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The simple fact that people don’t want to face up to and that can be disputed is that the main story has run its course more or less and running into the same space as the movies would cause anyone bothering to go that far to veer away from the main story since otherwise the continuity would be completely shot. The dispute of course is that there were plenty of stories going on throughout the galaxy when the main story that’s kept people hooked for so long was happening, but if anyone’s going to continue in this manner then it won’t be Filoni as he’s ready to move on to other projects. One has to think that after so much time spent on one particular project that it might be nice to move on eventually and do something different. A lot of people don’t want to be defined by just one thing that they’ve done in their life and prefer to have a few different projects under their belt, and while Filoni is definitely skilled and can tell a story it’s not too hard to see why he would want to move on after so long.
On top of that, while there are plenty of stories that can coincide with the Clone Wars since it was such a vast and widespread event, it is an idea that has kind of run its course since if anyone recalls, the Clone Wars started in 2008, meaning that despite some very big delays it’s been a part of pop culture for quite some time and as such, it might be time to let it go for a while. After all, there are plenty of people that are more than willing to explore other timelines within the Star Wars universe, and the Old Republic and possibly further into the past when the Jedi Order was first founded would be great subjects to work with since there’s plenty there as well. There’s no shortage of material to work with when it comes to Star Wars and definitely no shortage of individuals that would love to dig their creative hooks into making something that people will want to watch. Each story that is contributed to the Star Wars mythos, be it a fan film or something sanctioned by Disney, is another chapter in the epic saga that George Lucas started a little over four decades ago.
To be certain, if there are no more Clone Wars episodes it’s not too much to think that fans might start making their own productions when it comes to this era and possibly branch out in a bigger way to show various tales across the galaxy that might be directly linked or only indirectly, or not at all. After all the rest of the galaxy was doing its own thing during the wars and as such they had different lives to lead as the Republic and the Separatists tore at one another, trying to gain an ally here or subdue an enemy there. It might really be an interesting perspective if someone took a story and created in order to show just how the average society was trying to keep its borders free of the war while going about their business. Obviously the argument is that this might have been shown in the animated series and the live action movie, but at the same time it’s easy to think that by sticking to the main story and only glossing over other parts that people might have missed just what was happening with the with the average sentient being that wasn’t involved in the conflict.
As of now though the Clone Wars are over and Star Wars is moving on essentially, though one has to wonder if anyone is going to try to pick up where Filoni left off or if that’s going to be it. As most people know by now Disney usually isn’t content to leave something that they believe they can work for all its worth, but with so many other projects in the works at the moment it’s hard to think that they might drop anything and pursue this course. To be fair though they’ve done such things in the past and it’s likely that they might at least give it some thought. But moving forward with Star Wars after more than a decade spent with one overlying concept might be the way to go since there are way too many stories left to be told to continue focusing on one era in favor of going after the past, the future, and everything in between when it comes to the Star Wars franchise.