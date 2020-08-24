Why Steve-O Taped Himself To A Billboard In Hollywood

Steve-O is a good example of how we love to glorify people that do some truly stupid things, which could be said about his costars from Jackass as well. This time the Jackass alum decided to tape himself to a billboard in Hollywood for a bit of self-promotion for his own production, Gnarly, and possibly just to stay in the public eye. It’s great that he wants to make people laugh and that he’s all about entertaining, but there are moments when one really has to think about why he’s still this popular and why people are willing to buy into the 46-year old’s style of humor at times. Admittedly he did a lot of funny things while he was a part of Jackass, and if there really is a Jackass 4 coming up then he could possibly be a part of some even funnier bits since there are a couple of things Steve-O was known for when it came to Jackass, and doing some of the grossest stunts was one of them. He was also never afraid to stand out and do something insane that might get him in trouble. Let’s be completely honest here, there’s nothing wrong with comedy, nothing at all, and there’s nothing wrong with getting rowdy now and again, but some of the stuff that the Jackass actor and his buddies have done in the past goes beyond rowdy and funny.
Thankfully Steve-O has cleaned up his act since he’s been clean and sober for a while now since during his Jackass days he admitted to having a serious drug problem and was even starting to have suicidal thoughts. Since going to rehab though Steve-O has been doing as well as he can and has been keeping up with his own reputation and career as much as he can. It’s fair to say that he dropped off the map a bit after Jackass was over and done with. But while he was on the show he was comedy gold and managed to perform several stunts and skits that were appreciated by the fans and helped to make him one of the best parts of Jackass. It kind of leaves a person wondering just what the cast could possibly do at this point that would top what they’ve already done since each movie kept getting crazier than the last by necessity since the stunts continued to get wilder and even more out of control, and Steve-O did some of the worst.
From snorting wasabi up his nose to willingly allow himself to be tattooed while Henry Rollins was driving the vehicle he was being tattooed in, Steve-O has done some truly stupid and insane things. In fact, this isn’t the first time he’s climbed anything since he climbed a crane to protest Seaworld at one point. That instant might have turned out worse if not for the fact that he’s a celebrity since he was sentenced to 30 days in jail but only ended up spending 8 hours in the clink. That definitely sounds a bit unfair since the average citizen might find themselves spending the full month behind bars, especially since the average citizen hasn’t amassed the kind of money that Steve-O has. But this current stunt didn’t manage to get him in trouble for one reason or another as it could have been that he had permission or those in charge figured it wouldn’t do any good since he might just turn around and do it again. But at this point, nothing is really that surprising when it comes to celebrities unless they’re held to the same level of accountability of course, that comes as kind of a shock sometimes.
The thing about this is that a lot of folks are going to expect the guys from Jackass to do something crazy half the time, even if some of them haven’t been about that life in a while. One has to imagine that after a while that kind of lifestyle is going to catch up to you since the injuries do tend to pile up and the stress they can put on a body isn’t bound to go away after a while. Just listening to Johnny Knoxville detail the laundry list of injuries he’s sustained, and then listening to Steve-O state how he abused his body with drugs and various other substances over the years, is enough to think that despite clean living and a much healthier lifestyle, they’ve both likely shortened their life span by a little bit at least. If not then they’re extremely lucky, and another Jackass movie would appear to be pushing that luck in a very unbelievable way. Still, it’s hard to say that they shouldn’t since a lot of people are likely looking forward to the movie, but in all honesty, this should be the last one.