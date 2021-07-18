Why Storm Deserves a Solo Movie/Series

There have been so many mutants introduced into the Marvel universe following the X-Men’s emergence that it’s hard to keep track of them all, but out of all them, there are a few that really deserve their own story. Wolverine has already been explored in a fair amount of detail, even though there’s much more that could be revealed. Ororo Munroe, or Storm, is no different since in the movies she’s been given her moments to shine, but she hasn’t been given a whole lot of time to really dig into her story. X-Men: Apocalypse went further into her story by showing her as a thief in Cairo, which is a part of her story, but that’s about as far as things have been taken thus far. The truth is that Storm has done far more in her life among the X-Men and in the Marvel universe that should be able to fuel a movie or a solo TV series that could show just how impressive she really is. Most people know her as the mutant that can control the weather, but she’s so much more than that when all is said and done.
She’s been the leader of the X-Men at one time, she’s been a part of the Avengers, she’s worked with the Fantastic Four, she’s been revered as a goddess, she’s been the queen of Wakanda at one time when she was married to T’Challa, and there’s quite a bit that she’s done in her time in the Marvel universe. It kind of depends on how the MCU wants to use her though when it comes to figuring out if she needs a movie or a series since the latter would be able to show so much more over a period of at least two or three seasons, while a movie might establish her as a major character in the MCU. Seeing as how most people don’t know how the X-Men are going to be presented yet it’s hard to say just what might happen to Storm since she’s one of those that have been showcased since the X-Men made their first big-screen debut, but she’s also been one of those that have had to play second fiddle to Wolverine quite often.
On top of that, she hasn’t really been given the best story arc since she’s kind of just there when a little lightning and thunder are needed, and the rest of her character arc is pretty flat. Halle Berry and Alexandra Shipp were given a great character to play but weren’t exactly given much to do in the story other than call upon Storm’s most basic power. She can control the atmosphere, but she can also do so with such precision that she can direct a lightning bolt to attack who she wants can pinpoint it with such accuracy that no matter how it zigs and zags the bolt will find its target. Plus, she can control the weather, meaning rain, snow, sleet, hurricanes, tornadoes, and the like. She does have her weaknesses, since the efficiency of her power is dependent upon her physical health, which is kind of obvious, and her emotional state, since she does need to focus on what she wants to do or she might lose control, which would have disastrous effects.
But it would be great to see Storm as the main character and not simply backup for the rest of the group since she can carry a story on her own and become a sensation that people would like to see. Given that she was revered as a goddess at one time in the comics it might be nice to see this part of her life since, after her time as a thief, Storm did become dedicated to doing good for others, though she’s been known to lose control a time or two over her history in the comics. She’s had a few romantic interests, with T’Challa being an obvious one but a couple of other characters that have also gained her affection. Wolverine was even one of her romantic interests at one point, but things didn’t work out as one should be able to tell.
Storm has plenty of background to use for a series or a movie, and it would be great to see her introduced into the MCU in such a way. There are plenty of characters that would benefit from this, though it’s easy to think that Disney is going to pick and choose which characters get this kind of treatment since otherwise such a method of introducing characters could go on for a very long time and become a little stagnant. But out of all the characters that have yet to be introduced, Storm is one of those that would be wise to give solo series to.