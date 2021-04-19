Why Task Force X Deserves Its Own Series on The CW

How well Task Force X would survive on its own depends heavily on the stories that it would be given and the direction that it would be taken in, since otherwise if it was seen as just an offshoot of another show then it might not last past the first season. But if the CW and DC want to expand and continue to tell a story that will encompass more and more characters and viable ideas then it might be time to really step it up and let Task Force X become its own entity and give the group its own show. But if that does happen it feels almost certain that things will have to change somehow since following the same stories, unless they’re that compelling, doesn’t sound like a great idea, to begin with. Obviously when a lot of people hear the term Task Force X they tend to think of the Suicide Squad, but this is a different group of individuals and the Arrowverse is attempting to bring the idea to the fore in a way that people will hopefully approve of and want to see more of in the coming days. Added to that is the fact that many happen to think that it could be headed up best by Lena Luthor, which is enough to get some folks interested since anyone with the last name of Luthor is bound to be an individual that needs to be watched.
Like all shows that come to the CW these days, speaking from a standpoint that targets the DC universe, things would have to be just right to bring Task Force X into the picture as its own entity, since to go off half-cocked would mean a quick end to any show since even if the fans aren’t always as discerning as they want to appear they’re definitely aware of when a less than effective attempt is being made to entertain them, and many will pounce on any chance to absolutely shred the idea of the show if they can, even if that won’t make much of a difference. But keeping the group together and give them the kind of challenges they need to prove that they’re worthy of their own show would be a bit of a challenge simply because it’s a new show, meaning something else that needs to be invested in, and a lot of fans might find this to be at least a little bit of a hardship while others might think of it as a choice between shows that would come down to abandoning one for the other. That’s a bit extreme but at the same time, it does happen from time to time since people can be a bit odd about their shows. But in the long run, it does feel that Task Force X could possibly pull of their own show if someone made it possible, and they could do so in a manner that might keep them around for a while. But it’s up to the writing, the casting, and of course the willingness of the fans to watch.
That’s the overall focus of any show, making the fans actually follow along and get into the story to the point that they want to see more. If that requirement isn’t met then there’s no point in a show. With DC there’s so much material out there to be enjoyed that trying to cram it all into one movie or show at once isn’t possible, but taking things as they come and introducing various characters and groups whenever possible and when it’s absolutely needed is helpful to the franchise and gives the fans more of what they want, which in turn keeps them coming back for more. So far the CW has had the right formula when it comes to giving people what they want and bringing them the kind of content they’re asking for, so it might be that the DC universe would be doing better in a cinematic sense if this was how the movies were being created, by creating ideas that fans actually like and running with them. That might be a bit of a stretch but it does feel as though Task Force X could be a welcome addition if someone was to pull the trigger and make it happen. The idea is sound enough and the inclusion of the team has been great enough, but being given a TV show is a big step that requires a lot more and will no doubt be something that will take some time to develop if it ever does. If that day does come though one can imagine that a lot of fans will be overjoyed to see the CW bring on another group that might be worth checking out.