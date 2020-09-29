Why Teddi Mellencamp Was Fired from Real Housewives

Beverly Hills is largely considered to be one of the most luxurious places in the United States. So in 2010 it only made sense for Bravo to bring its Real Housewives franchise to the area. Over the years, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has seen lots of changes in the cast. One of the most memorable was the addition of Teddi Mellencamp at the start of season eight. If Mellencamp’s name sounds familiar to you, it’s because she’s the daughter of legendary musician, John Mellencamp. Sadly for Teddi, however, her reality TV career has been cut short. It was recently announced that her contract wasn’t renewed for another season. Rumors have already started to fly about the reason behind her firing, but is the truth in this cast stranger than fiction? Keep reading to learn why Teddi Mellencamp was fired from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
Who Is Teddi Mellencamp?
If you’re not someone who watches RHOBH regularly, let me bring you up to speed. In addition to having a famous father, Teddi Mellencamp has also been working hard to create a name for herself. She has started a career as a fitness trainer, nutritionist, and accountability coach. Her weight loss program, All In by Teddi, has become the subject of lots of controversy around the internet. Several of her former clients have reported bad experiences with her company. Allegedly, the program promotes unhealthy methods of losing weight. Additionally, some clients have said they felt they were overcharged and misled.
A member who chose to stay anonymous referred to the program as a “nightmare” and said, “You have to send photos of your weight and each meal and proof of your 60 minute cardio workout everyday. You cannot drink alcohol or you are immediately dropped from the program with no refund. I calculated the calories to be 400-500 per day… I would text my accountability coaches that I was starving and they would just tell me to drink more water.”
Teddi has since spoken out to defend the validity of All In and she insists that her program is totally legitimate. She’s also denied rumors that clients aren’t fully informed before joining. Some have speculated that accusations surrounding her business are what resulted in her being let go from the cast, but likely has nothing to do with it.
What Did Teddi Lose Her Spot On RHOBH
Being a main cast member on any of The Real Housewives shows is definitely a coveted position. For that reason, any time there is a change in the cast it is likely because someone was let go as opposed to voluntarily leaving the show. In the history of the franchise, people have been let go for all sorts of reasons. In Teddi’s case, a source reported that the network decided not to renew her contract simply because they weren’t “impressed with her performance on the show”. The source added “She is boring and stale and does not offer anything to the franchise with her robotic and staged delivery when interacting with the other cast members.” While being ‘boring’ may not seem like a fireable offense in the real world, it’s definitely grounds for termination in the world of reality TV.
Teddi has responded to the news and made it very clear that she isn’t happy about Bravo’s decision. In an Instagram video she said, “It feels like a breakup, almost, because you develop such strong relationships with the cast, with the crew. And you get to do incredible things that you probably never get to experience without the show.” She hasn’t shared exactly what’s next for her, but Teddi doesn’t plan on letting this bump in the road stop her from moving forward with her goals.
How Does The Rest Of The Cast Feel?
It’s no secret that Teddi wasn’t the most well-liked cast member on the show. Needless to say, most of the cast probably isn’t too sorry to see her go. So far, Sutton Stracke seems to be the only person who has spoken out. She said that she had a good time getting to know Teddi and is sad to see her go. The other women may not choose to make statements on the news, but it may be brought up during the upcoming season.
Bravo hasn’t yet announced who will be replacing Teddi for season 11, however, some fans are suggesting that Nicollette Sheridan be brought on. Ultimately, only time will tell but there’s no doubt that Teddi’s absence on the show will be felt.