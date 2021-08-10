Why The Beyonder Deservers a Solo Movie or TV Series

The Beyonder is, essentially, power that is poured into a sentient form. This is a character that has to lower himself in terms of power to have equals since The One Above All in the Marvel universe is the only one who can top the Beyonder. But the trick about this character is that while has all this power, he doesn’t necessarily have the wisdom to know when and how to use it. This is made evident in the comics when he acts on simple desires and doesn’t really show the kind of sense that it takes to simply leave things as they are or not cause trouble in the first place. There’s a lot to the Beyonder that a lot of people might not be able to fully grasp if were to be given a movie or a solo series, but it’s easy to think that the MCU would dampen his power down a bit should they decide to use this character. A better idea would be to show this character as someone that knew what he could do and yet had acquired the wisdom to know when to act and when not to, but it’s also fair to think that many fans would say that this simply isn’t the Beyonder’s persona.
This is, after all, a character that can make things happen simply by thinking about them. There are a few characters in the Marvel universe that can do something like this, but not on the scale of the Beyonder since the power he wields is greater than most cosmic beings. Imagine someone being able to smack Galactus around if he wanted to, and perhaps even laughing as Thanos tries to use the Infinity Gauntlet on him. That’s the Beyonder, and that’s the kind of power that he represents. a lot of people might think that he’s too OP for the MCU and they wouldn’t be wrong, but keep in mind that his perspective on things is so immature that the Beyonder is kind of like a big kid that sees the multiverse as a toy store that he can play with.
His lack of wisdom is what usually ends up beating the Beyonder, or rather, it allows others to beat him since while he is powerful and intelligent, he’s still naive in a lot of ways when it comes to other sentient beings whose life experience is somehow greater than his. Giving him a solo movie might be kind of interesting since it could align with the Secret Wars that the MCU already has to come, or it could go deeper into the story behind it. But a series would no doubt be a trip through the MCU that might be kind of fun, even though it would take a lot of work to make it happen since the Beyonder has interacted with a lot of heroes and villains. More likely than not though, if he did get his own series it might be a way to bring in heroes and villains that haven’t been seen in the MCU yet. That would be kind of a kick, to think that his presence might initiate the widening of the MCU, even if the multiverse is already set to do such a thing.
To bring this character in would be a little tricky simply because some of the characters that he’s dealt with in the past are no longer there, but given that there is a new Captain America and it’s entirely possible that Ironheart will be accepted when she arrives, it could happen that things might still work out as they need to. Having different characters wouldn’t make much of a difference since the Beyonder is bound to mess with anyone that grabs his attention, and this story would be easy enough to adapt in such a manner. The only problem that might come from including this character into the MCU in such a way would be whether or not he would become a repeating antagonist or a one-time villain, since the Beyonder is too great of an enemy and a character to use once and then just toss away as has been done with several Marvel villains.
There are a lot of ways to bring this character into the MCU, but there are only a certain number of ways that would be entirely acceptable since just slamming a character into one story or another has been seen to be a huge mistake at times. The Beyonder is a great character that can be used in a few different ways, but the hope is that he’ll be as true to the comic book form as possible, if only because the thought of an omnipotent character being so hopelessly naive is actually kind of amusing. But there’s no doubt that he would be one of the biggest threats as well.