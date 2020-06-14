Why The Cancellation of The Show Cops is So Significant

Bad boys bad boys, whatcha gonna do? Well, if you’re run by Paramount it looks as though the answer might be bend the knee and call it a day since as TVWeb and many others have mentioned, the long-running show Cops has been taken off the air, and at this moment it’s looking as though Black Lives Matter is only gaining more speed and momentum as they continue to hammer away at the idea that there are actually any good cops left. Whatever anyone thinks about the cops in this country the reality that we’re living with at the moment is that cops, not just bad cops, but every man and woman in blue, are currently being looked at as unnecessary, overrated, and in many was not worth their paycheck. There are a lot of people like myself that have run afoul of the men and women in blue in the past and done our best just to go along to get along and make the encounter go as fast as possible. But following the death of George Floyd and several other black Americans that people are still grieving, the police have become seen as a brutal and not entirely necessary force that apparently targets black people as several videos and pictures have emerged throughout the past week showing just how out of control the police have become.
Police brutality is indeed a problem, and it’s just one of the reasons why Cops has gone off the air, but, oh yes there’s a but, attributing this to each and every officer that wears a badge, supporting the defunding of police departments, and remaining openly hostile to those that are attempting to keep the peace in these troubled times, has become increasingly difficult. The idea that there will be less crime without a militarized police department, or without police officers that are apparently trained to kill and single out people of color, is becoming increasingly naive, but the outcry that’s being levied into a movement has grown rather strong and corporations aren’t willing to see their profits go down if they don’t agree with who they believe to be the right side, hence the idea that many have decided to stand shoulder to shoulder with BLM at this time in a show of solidarity. Sadly, this show feels more like a trend as there has been ample time and opportunity for said corporations to fight back against inequality and speak up against unwanted and unneeded police brutality. The fact is that there have been plenty of problems before now, and many upon many companies and individuals now throwing their support behind the BLM movement and ‘standing up’ to fight against racial injustice have taken this as their personal mission to do something about it, when in truth they feel like newcomers to an event that’s been in the making for a long time.
Cops isn’t going to be the only concession to the BLM, that much is evident since those police that have attempted to kneel and even show their support to the movement haven’t always been accepted, as they’re expected to rat out their fellow officers for any and all offenses that might have been committed to show that they care and that they’re ready to make a difference. But will that be enough? It’s a good question at this time since the BLM and many people have made it truly difficult for police to do the job that they were hired on for, and in the eyes of many the police have become the criminals that are most deserving of prison time. Unfortunately for some people there is no such thing as a good cop, but the irony is that should they need someone to help them in a dangerous situation, who are they bound to call? The idea that crime will go down if there are no police, as mentioned in The New York Times, or that criminals will self-govern themselves if there’s no threat of police brutality, is dangerously naive and begs the question: “Are you new here?”. Human beings don’t need much of an excuse to commit crimes against one another, and while Cops has always been a bit overplayed at times, the methods they’ve typically used aren’t necessarily over the top, but at this point it’s likely that they might trigger someone watching the show, and Paramount just doesn’t want that kind of publicity. Sadly with several videos since George Floyd’s wrongful murder, the rallying cry “I can’t breathe” has come up plenty of times and has been attempted by many a suspect that has been arrested and feels they’re being treated unfairly.
Getting rid of Cops feels a bit petty at this time, but there’s nothing else for it but to hope that police precincts will still feel up to doing their job in the coming months.