Why The Grand Inquisitor Deserves a Solo Series

It does feel as though some folks might want to think that the Grand Inquisitor could have become Snoke in the current Star Wars canon, and it’s also likely that some folks would write up a theory about this that would make sense to a lot of people. But let’s keep the idea sidelined for now by stating that giving the Grand Inquisitor his own movie or show might be kind of interesting if only because he started out as a Jedi Temple guard, and was swayed to the dark side of the Force. Like many people that were affected by the Purge, the GI was no doubt pressured in one way or another to join or die, as Palpatine and Vader obviously weren’t interested in taking prisoners unless they could make them useful in some manner. Of course, it’s been stated, and rightly so, that his own fall was also precipitated by the many events that happened during the Clone Wars. But throughout his time in the animated series, it was kind of easy to imagine that the GI wasn’t about to make waves when it came to his masters since there was no such thing as forgiveness and it was made pretty clear that failure wasn’t an option and wouldn’t be looked upon with kindness of any sort. This is the type of character that definitely feels tragic in a lot of ways, but at the same time, the fact that he chose to keep serving someone that he would have originally stood against was enough to make him a little more despicable.

As far as who would play him, a lot of people feel that Jason Isaacs would be a perfect choice, and they might be right since Isaacs can play an evil character quite convincingly, but Ralph Fiennes might actually be just as convincing given that they both played villains in the Harry Potter movies and did quite well. It would be interesting, to say the least, to see either of them in the Star Wars universe, but not so surprising that it would be awkward. Getting the character of the GI down wouldn’t be too difficult since he’s a rather evil individual that turned upon those that depended on him for so long. But it would still be intriguing to learn of his fall and how he became so vile. Given that he’s a relatively new addition to the Star Wars legacy it’s fair to state that a lot of people don’t know that much about him, especially since he’s shown up in the animated series, not a movie. But with so much room to expand and show how things have changed, it’s easy to think that a few people would definitely push for something like this if only to flesh out the years between the Purge and the original trilogy a little more.

One has to remember that the galaxy is a very big place, and so long as those telling the story are careful, there’s a lot of room in which one story after another could take place since, despite the fact that the fans know about various characters and occurrences within the Star Wars galaxy, it’s fair to say that the characters wouldn’t know that much about each other and everything that’s going on. This was explained quite well in a YouTube video detailing the finale episode of The Mandalorian in season 2, since most of those within the command deck didn’t appear to recognize Luke Skywalker, one of the most recognizable faces in the Star Wars franchise. This is where that point comes into play though, since no matter that the galaxy is more accessible due to space travel, it doesn’t mean that everyone knows everyone else or anything that’s happening outside of their sphere of influence. So long as the stories don’t end up conflicting with one another, there’s a lot of universe out there that can be used in various ways that will help to tell the overall story and allow one tale after another to play out. So far, it’s been seen that characters are generally far enough apart that they don’t have to run into each other that often, and it’s easy to think that the GI’s life might actually be simple enough to show from start to finish in a manner that might be entertaining for a lot of Star Wars fans.

Whether or not this could or would ever happen is difficult to say at the moment since there are already quite a few plans that have been laid for Star Wars in the years to come and trying to predict which direction the story will go in at this point is hard since fans want it to go one way and Disney is thinking in a completely different direction most times. But if an idea like this ever did come up it would likely be embraced without question since origin stories are sometimes quite popular when one really thinks about it.

