Home
Movies
Why The Human Centipede Is One Of The Worst Horror Films Of The Last Decade

Why The Human Centipede Is One Of The Worst Horror Films Of The Last Decade

1 min ago

The Human Centipede is easily one of the most fascinating premises concocted in the 2010s. A madman satisfies his insane curiosity by attaching three people together through their gastric systems. This intriguing horror film made its way into theaters back in April 2010 and it had movie audiences buzzing for a hot minute. Currently, The Human Centipede is at a 49% rotten tomatoes score, with critics being divided on whether the film is genius or a waste of time.

Following the minor success of the first independent film, Tom Six made two more vile and grotesque sequels that are pretty much trashed by both critics and fans alike. However, there’s no denying, The Human Centipede is one of the most original horror films to be released in the last two decades. Unfortunately, that’s really where the praise ends. Let’s examine why The Human Centipede is one of the worst horror movies ever made.

Tom Six Fails To Capitalize On The Film’s True Potential

As previously mentioned, The Human Centipede is one of the most fascinating premises to enter the horror landscape in years. Tom Six could’ve made something truly unique and special in the vein of Teeth or Slither. The film starts out okay and builds decently (despite some clearly idiotic choices by the protagonists) but The Human Centipede loses steam once the centipede is fully formed. Tom Six doesn’t take advantage of his interesting premise like Teeth or Slither does. While the visual of the human centipede is appealing, there’s nothing that makes it stand beyond the title name.

There’s nothing horrific about the creature as it’s just three scared humans attached from mouth to ass. There’s nothing scary because the situation is not relatable in the slightest. The best horror films tap into a deep fear that could possibly happen to us someday. Of course, no one expects an alien to burst out of their chest, or to be brutally murdered in their dreams; however, Alien and A Nightmare on Elm Street managed to make the “What if” factors incredibly haunting and frightening thanks to the strikingly visuals and tension building throughout the film. Six just doesn’t have fun with the premise, he quickly forms the centipede without much tension building and the big “what if” factor is a big “meh”. The filmmaker also makes The Human Centipede unnecessarily too serious for a premise that sounds silly.

The “mad scientist creates an abnormal creature” has been done before and Dieter Laser does what he can with the villain role. In fact, if it wasn’t for the charisma and energy of Laser then this film would be a total bore. This is a case where the idea is better than the execution.

The Characters Are Hard To Root For

Horror films are not character-driven pieces, so a deep exploration wasn’t expected. However, we know next to nothing about the three centipedes. The two girls are horror movie dumb. Despite the obvious warning signs that something isn’t right with Dr. Heiter, Lindsay and Jenny rarely use their brain cells until the script demands they do so in the final act. We don’t even know who Katsuro is.

When we meet the male character, he’s already out cold in the doctor’s office. As mentioned previously, we need to connect with these characters. A simple scene with the two girls drinking at a bar could’ve been perfect for understanding who Lindsay and Jenny are. What their goals are. There dreams. Whether they’re likable or not. Six makes the mistake of instantly thrusting audiences into the action, thinking that people will instantly feel sympathy for these characters due to their tragic situation. Wrong.

The only character with any sort of development or personality is Dr. Heiter. However, he isn’t as fun as Freddy Kreuger or Chucky nor is he as compelling as Michael Myers or Norman Bates. At the end of the day, The Human Centipede fails their characters. The plotting of the film doesn’t put the leads in the best light and the death of the two centipedes has no major effect. The terrifying notion that Lindsay, who’s stuck in the middle of two dead people (Jenny in the back and Katsuro in the front) is actually a really good ending and the only time anyone can actually sympathize with her character because the film does a decent job of building the girls friendship towards the end.

Look, there are certainly worse horror movies that have come out in the last two decades. But The Human Centipede fails at being a genuinely scary and unique experience.

About The Author

Jeffrey Bowie Jr.
More from this Author

I've been a filmmaker for nearly ten years with my recent accolades being a finalist in the 2018 Oaxaca Film Festival and 2019 Emerging Screenplay Finalist. My short film as a writer and director, Minutes After Midnight, was a 2017 official selection and Gold Award Winner in the LA Film Neo Noir Film Festival. Also, I've been a freelance writer for the past five years, writing news editorials for theringreport.com, sportskeeda.com, raindance.co, and gamersdecide.com, which covers movies, television, and professional sports. I love movies and television. Whether it’s timeless classics such as Psycho or The Wire, to modern greats such as Parasite or Brooklyn Nine-Nine, I’ve spent countless of hours watching (and writing) any movie or television show that I could find. Writing and entertainment is in my blood and I’m happy that I get a chance to share b


Related Posts

Add Comment

Heels: “Swerve” Recap
The Unstoppable Return of Hit Series, Cobra Kai
The Top Five Brooklyn Nine-Nine Episodes Of Season Three
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 7 Review
Why The Human Centipede Is One Of The Worst Horror Films Of The Last Decade
Pulp Fiction vs. Reservoir Dogs: Which Quentin Tarantino Classic Better?
Several Reasons Why Annabelle Is The Worst Horror Movie In The Conjuring Universe
Eight Movies that Failed at Predicting the Future
10 Things You Didn’t Know about John Ortiz
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Batsheva Haart
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Nate Burleson
What Ever Happened to Reality Show Star Honey Boo Boo?
Five Lesser Known Comic Villains You Should Know About
All MCU Phase 4 Villains Created by MCU’s Heroes
Is Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Part of the MCU?
Comic Book Stories That Need The Movie Or Streaming Show Treatment
Anime You Should Watch: Redline
The Most Iconic Ninjutsus In Naruto
Saint Seiya: The Four Knights Ranked From Strongest to Weakest
Neon Genesis Evangelion
Legendary Anime Evangelion Finishes its Rebuild
God of War Ragnarok: Predictions And Breaking Down The Trailer
The 10 Best The Legend Of Zelda Games Of All Time
The Five Best PS5 Launch Games So Far
Three Survival Video Games You Should Play If You Haven’t Already