Why The Inhumans Should Be in the MCU

It feels as though even if a person were paying attention when The Inhumans debuted, they probably weren’t given enough material to go on to really get a decent look at what the Inhumans could really do and what they were all about four years ago. Geez, has it really been that long already? One would think that the MCU would have found a way to get the Inhumans back on track by now, but then again, there’s been a lot that’s been happening in that time. Plus, it would appear that there’s a rumor that the group will be headed back to the MCU via the Ms. Marvel show, with Kamala Khan, and that they’ll be taken on by big-name actors this time around. There have been a few celebrities that have taken to circling the MCU to see if they could find a way in by taking on one role or another, so it’s fair to say that this could be their chance. How they’re going to be introduced this time and if they’re going to be more than glorified extras is hard to say, but it does feel that they need another shot at having their own story told.
It feels as though grabbing hold of big-name actors is a bit of a diss to those that attempted to bring the group into the spotlight, but it’s a practical move as well since many of those in the MCU did make a name for themselves elsewhere before taking on the mantles of superheroes. It could enhance the possibility that the Inhumans would be given the kind of attention they need to really push forward as well since turning actors such as Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Samuel L. Jackson, and many others into Marvel heroes did manage to help the MCU out quite a bit, even if it’s still a question if this will be more than a blip on the careers of those that were idolized. In all fairness, it’s hard to think that Robert Downey Jr. and many of the cast would have enjoyed the notoriety they’ve gained over the past decade without their time in the MCU.
But the Inhumans are far more integrated into the Marvel universe than they’ve been allowed to be over the course of the MCU’s rise, especially since they’ve interacted with many different heroes and teams during their tenure in the comics. The downside of this however is that there are many characters and teams that can make this claim and despite the fact that there are so many projects on the hook right now, the truth is that the MCU is likely to take on those that they believe are going to be big-money ideas and push them first. Given that the Inhumans bombed out in the first eight episodes of their own show, they might not be a huge priority right now even if they’re still on the hook to come back. The amount of development that’s bound to be needed, and the casting alone, is likely to keep this project somewhere in the middle to the back of the list. It’s hard to say for certain that this is the way things are, but it still feels as though there have been plenty of chances to bring in the Inhumans all the same.
As far as the effects it’s not hard to think that the MCU could have put a little more into the development of each character since, despite the fact that the show felt lackluster and as though it was suffering from something other than a horrible storyline, the effects weren’t the worst, even if they weren’t the best. It could have been that it wasn’t quite the right time to bring the Inhumans out yet, but then again it could have been that it feels as though the MCU drags their feet every now and then when it comes to certain projects as they debate over what the fans want to see. There are definitely external pressures from the fans when it comes to what they want to see happen, and as a result, it’s possible that there’s a bit of internal conflict as well, especially when it comes to representation and making sure every box is hit in order to appeal to a wide variety of fans.
While it is apparent that the Inhumans will be making their way back to the small screen at least, it’s still a belief that they deserve their time on the big screen at one point, and it’s a hope that this will happen eventually so that the group can be given their own story to complete whenever that might be possible. The Inhumans do need to be given a little more attention since they’ve been around for quite some time in the comics, so hopefully, the MCU will take that into account at one point.