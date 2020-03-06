Why The Magicians Was Canceled After 5 Seasons on Syfy

As Ryan Scott of TVWeb has already said, all good things must come to an end at some point. Okay maybe he said something a little different but the point is still the same since after just 5 seasons The Magicians has been canceled and will be ending its run on the Syfy Channel on April 1st. It’s not really certain why the show is being canceled but there are a number of reasons that could be thought up ranging from lower than expected ratings to key actors needing to take time off or having too many prior obligations to keep up with. Of course the latter usually manages to be solved by taking the time to write the character out for a short while before bringing them back, but it has happened that losing too many key people for a long period of time can stymie a show. That being said though the reason behind the cancellation isn’t really certain at this moment. What is certain is that many people were a bit distraught to learn that the show is in fact going to end. It’s easy to understand how people would feel blindsided when one of their favorite shows is about to go under, but that’s kind of how TV goes. One day a show can be one of the most popular programs around, and the next it could be decided that the current season will be the last. There’s always something to replace it with since studios aren’t wanting for programs these days no matter if what they replace each show with isn’t exactly what people want to see.
Plus, just like the movies, TV has to follow the trends or end up falling behind since there are plenty of indications when the public interest shifts from one thing to another. Where it’s at now is kind of hard to gauge unless one is taking note of which movies and shows are doing the best, but when this is discovered it’s easier to see just why some shows aren’t as desired and aren’t bound to be kept around. The Magicians is a fun program that makes it clear that while magic is thought to be make-believe by a lot of people in the world that’s been established it’s very real and is known only to those that are accepted into Brakebills University. To anyone else, magic is just a legend and a myth, but to those that attend the institution it’s something that has to be kept and guarded just in case anyone wants to take this kind of power and use it for less the scrupulous aims. This idea is pretty sound really and could easily spark a movie or at least another season, but at this moment no one is buying and it’s time to hang it up, at least for now. There might be a plan somewhere down the line to revive it, you just never know, but as of this moment we’re going to have to say goodbye come the start of April. It’s kind of auspicious timing though if one is really thinking about it.
April 1st, get it? What better way to really pull one over on people by saying the show is going to cancel and then come out and say “Surprise! Just kidding, the show must go on!” I don’t feel like building anyone up at this time but it wouldn’t exactly be anything that’s that far beyond those in Hollywood to do since entertainment in all forms is the name of the game after all. Just count on the show being taken off at this time since anything else is a little too hard to fathom given that there’s also the likelihood of someone in the writer’s room deciding to screw with the fans and throwing a curve ball in the form of a massive cliff hanger that would likely irritate a lot of people to no end since the fact is that some shows have done this and then up and vanished, leaving their fans wanting to know what happened but without any means of closure. In a way it’s easy enough to step away if you’re not too invested in a show, and it’s not much harder to shrug your shoulders and say ‘meh’ if a show disappears with no sign of coming back. But in today’s era a lot of people are absolutely devastated when they know a show they care about is going to be cancelled, while some are bound to act like it’s the end of the world. Those of us that realize that the show must eventually end at some point are usually those that sit back and stare at those people with a serious lack of comprehension. It’s a fun show, but it is, in the end, just a show.