Why The Mario Film Could Be The Underdog Hit Of 2022

There’s a new Super Mario film and it stars Chris Pratt. In the latest Nintendo Direct, Shigeru Miyamoto made a surprise appearance to announce the current development of the animated Super Mario film being animated by Illumination coming to theatres on December 21, 2022. This Super Mario film is a joint project from Nintendo America and Illumination which they hope will bring everyone’s favorite plumber to the big screen in way that is true to the series and fulfilling to the fans. The film’s production is being overseen by Shigeru Miyamoto, Representative Director of Nintendo, and Chris Meledandri, CEO and Founder of Illumination.
A Labor of Love
Chris Meledandri is perhaps best known for being the producer behind the Despicable Me series which became world renown and successful enough to warrant spin-offs and several merchandise collaborations. So he knows a thing or two about creating flagship franchises on the big screen so it will be interesting to see what he does with an intellectual property that already has the level of popularity that Super Mario does. When asked to comment on his involvement Chris stated that “Mario and Luigi are two of the most beloved heroes in all of popular culture, and we are honored to have the unique opportunity to work so closely with Shigeru Miyamoto and the widely imaginative team at Nintendo to bring these characters to life in an animated movie, unlike any film Illumination has made to date.”
Shigeru Miyamoto is perhaps one of the most iconic names in Nintendo history. He created some of Nintendo’s biggest titles and franchises including Super Mario Bros, Donkey Kong, and The Legend of Zelda. When asked about his involvement in the film he said “We are collaborating with Chris and his experienced team to not just create a character licensed film, but a new piece of entertainment which brings Super Mario Bros. to life on the screen and allows everyone to enjoy whether or not they know about the game. The production so far is constructive and going very well, and both parties are learning a lot from each other. We humbly ask that fans wait just a little longer for the premiere, and we hope they look forward to seeing the unique characters from Super Mario Bros. on the big screen.”
Don’t Sleep On This Casting
Already looking like a pretty solid team right? Well, Shigeru Miyamoto wasn’t just there to announce the release date, he had a full cast announcement prepared for all the Nintendo Direct viewers as well. Let’s start with the big two. Mario and Luigi, the Italian plumber brothers that took the gaming world by storm and cemented themselves as two of gaming’s icons. Mario himself will be played by none other than Chris Pratt. This might get some eye rolls here and there, but you’d be surprised by how great this casting choice can be. Most of us know Chris Pratt from his star roles in blockbuster titles like Jurassic World and Guardian’s of the Galaxy, but everyone’s favorite Star-Lord has already stuck his feet in the waters of the animated film world. Chriss Pratt also starred in one of the biggest surprise hit in recent animation films, The Lego Movie. That’s right, Chris Pratt voiced Emmet Brickowski. Now he’s slated to have one of the biggest years of his life in 2022 with the release of Jurassic World: Dominion, Thor: Love and Thunder, and the upcoming Mario film. Each of these films has the ability to break any box office records already set. Not to mention that they will be coming at a time when hopefully the coronavirus pandemic will be dying down, it could be huge. Chris Pratt will be the star of the moment, so his name alone could draw in massive amounts of crowds. If we can deduct this, then so can Illumination which means that they are willing to spend the big bucks to make this film one that can truly leave a footprint in animation film history.
Chris Pratt isn’t the only A-List casting on the Mario film’s roster, far from it. Luigi will be played by Charlie Day. Charlie Day is best known for his performance in It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia which has led him to nominations for a Critic’s Choice Award and a Satellite Award. He’s also had experience with voice acting, lending his voice talent to Monster’s University and The Lego Movie. Those were rather small roles compared to the monumental part he has in the Mario film playing his iconic green fashioned brother. Anya Taylor-Joy will play Princess Peach. Anya is just coming off her Emmy wins for and placement in Time’s illustrious Time 100 Next List. For those that think she’s only been chosen for her recent accolades, think again. Anya Taylor-Joy has played Brea in the critically acclaimed Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance series. Bowser will be played by Jack Black. For those that don’t know Jack Black voiced the main character of Brutal Legend, Eddie Riggs. A video game that was raved for how it captured the essence of the rock world and for Jack Black’s performance.
Not to mention, Jack Black is Kung Fu Panda. This man has some voice-acting chops. We’re excited to see just how he will present this version of Bowser. Keegan Michael-Key will play Toad. Recently Keegan has seen an increase in his voice acting roles with parts in blockbuster animated films such as The Lion King, The Lego Movie, and Hotel Transylvania. We’re excited to see his acting talent with Toad and we’re even more interested to see if Toad says his iconic line,” Your princess is in another castle”. If he doesn’t then we’re walking out. After the credits. Although Mario is the star it doesn’t mean Super Mario Bros will be in the only Nintendo franchise in the movie. Donkey Kong is set to make an appearance and will be voiced by Seth Rogen. Seth Rogen has lent his voice acting talent to The Lion King, Kung Fu Panda, Monsters vs Aliens, and even his very own film, Sausage Party. Yeah, it’s a star-studded cast. Illumination is bringing out the big guns and they’re being shy about it.
What’s something that seems consistent with our casting? Most of them have worked together in one way or another. All of them have been a part of monumental projects. Projects that have succeeded and brought home multiple accolades. We can only imagine that being put into one of the most important Nintendo business ventures in recent years will mean that they will put their best foot forward and bring forth performances that will be remembered for decades.
It’s Mario
It’s Mario. Our favorite Italian plumber. The face of Nintendo, finally back on the big screen after years. The Italian plumbers first venture into the big screen since the live-action film that was released over 30 years ago and starred Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo. Sadly, the movie was a complete flop. It didn’t perform well in the box office and actually lost the studio money. It was torn apart by journalists, critics, and longtime fans of the Super Mario video games. The tagline even seemed like it was an attempt by Nintendo to distance themselves from the project by stating “This Ain’t No Game”. The movie tried to modernize Mario and make sense of a world that required no sense. The monsters of Mario were made possible by a meteoroid that crashed into Earth, splitting it and causing alternate dimensions and humanoid creatures. Yeah, sounds like something straight out of a fanatic’s fanfic horrible dream. We’re hoping Nintendo learned their lesson and will stick to their roots with this one. John Leguizamo has commented on the new casting and slammed it for being “all white” and not including more Latinx representation.
Mario isn’t just a video game character, he is a pop culture icon. If you say the name Mario, most people will think of the famous mustached hero. If this film is successful it will have the backing of millions of fans worldwide and it will gather up the interest of those who know the name Super Mario Bros. It could be something monumental for both Nintendo and Illumination. Mario’s name has been enough to launch incredibly successful video game titles on various sports including Soccer, Tennis, Volleyball, and even the Olympics. Nintendo and Illumination have the recipe to create something amazing. A star-studded cast, fantastic writers, and a budget to match their ambition. We’re excited to see just what comes out and to see an actual trailer as we approach the release date.