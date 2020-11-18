Why The Order Was Cancelled At Netflix after 2 Seasons

It’s a bit confusing to wonder why some shows tend to be canceled early as some would claim and others are still going, but the reality of it is that Netflix tends to keep things very close to the vest when determining which shows are bound to stay and which ones will be getting terminated. The Order is, unfortunately, one of the latter, and the reason for this, as far as anyone knows, is that there just weren’t enough subscribers tuning into the show. One would think that a show with magic and werewolves and plenty of drama would work on Netflix, right? Well, usually it does, but for one reason or another things just aren’t panning out at this time and the show is being released after the second season, though the showrunner is hopeful that things might pick up again eventually, maybe ten years down the road for a reunion. Hey, it could happen, so long as things occur that make it possible and no one forgets about it. That’s one of the big problems with so much content, unfortunately, the fact that people can in fact forget something that might be popular and well-played, but is still contending with other shows and movies that are just as flashy and drama-ridden, if not more so.
Does anyone still remember when we had a set number of channels and shows to pick from? The entertainment menu has been rising for decades now, but the boom that came when Netflix started their climb to the top was hard to imagine at first, and now it’s not even possible for people to watch everything that the streaming giant offers, if only because there’s simply too much. A person would need to be able to watch Netflix from sun up to sun down without any other care in the world apart from any biological functions that needed to be addressed. But with the advent of mobile devices even this wouldn’t that much of an impediment since a phone or a tablet could be taken along and people could continue to watch as much as they wanted while taking care of themselves. But seriously, that’s how much content Netflix really has, and when one factors in the content that’s available on other streaming networks as well, a person could be watching show after show, movie after movie, and remain connected with their device indefinitely if there was nothing else in their life that needed doing, and they still might not watch everything for the next year or so.
That sounds unreal, doesn’t it? Well, the truth of it is that with so much programming, The Order was destined to find it difficult to keep up despite the fact that it does have a fanbase, which is no doubt well-deserved since there’s just too much to contend with. There’s nothing to say that the show isn’t worthwhile apart from the fact that it is being canceled, but the unfortunate reality of it is that The Order apparently is unable to shine as brightly as the shows and movies around it since otherwise, it might be sticking around and this and many other articles wouldn’t exist. A show needs to be watched for the network to keep it running, that’s a fact that can’t be escaped since a show that’s sitting there without anyone watching it isn’t good for business and it’s simply taking up space. Harsh as that might sound, it’s the truth when it comes to Netflix since they’re not going to keep something that’s not gaining the type of attention they want. While it does look as though they cancel shows left and right that are still getting attention, the number of viewers has a lot to do with it since without the attention of their subscribers, a show is just too much effort for too little of a return, and in that case, it’s time to trim the fat and move on. There’s always a chance that someone else could take a look at the show and decide that it’s worth the time and effort to bring it to their network and see what can be done with it, or there’s a possibility that later on down the line that Netflix might want to revisit the idea and see if it still has legs.
But for now, The Order won’t be seeing a third season and fans are going to have to deal with this in the best way they can find considering that it’s reached a point where Netflix is no longer interested in continuing the story. It might feel like a premature end to a lot of people but it’s not the first show to get this treatment and it won’t be the last to be certain. It might feel fair, but one has to remember, it’s business, it’s not a personal slight towards the fans.