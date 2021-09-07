Why The Republic of Sarah Was Canceled at CW

There’s not much of a mystery why shows with low or bad ratings get canceled, but it does feel as though some shows get kept on to see if they’ll improve or otherwise experience a boom in their fanbase, while others are tossed without getting another shot. The Republic of Sarah on the CW is being canceled since it’s not performing as it needs to be in the ratings, which is a pretty common reason given that the need to make quality shows that make money and gain the interest of the audience is important to each studio, anything that doesn’t meet the mark is bound to be cut loose. It feels a little brutal to do so considering that some shows on the air tend to dip in viewership from time to time and yet get kept time and time again. One big difference is that such shows usually managed to catch the attention of the audience in a way that allowed them to stick around for a while before they started to lose their appeal. Even then, the knowledge that such shows can attract viewers could be why they’ve been kept.
When a show doesn’t do well on its initial run, however, it’s bound to happen that it will be given a hard pass at times, no matter if some people like it and the studio happens to think that it might improve. A good initial showing is important to set a baseline for how the show might perform in the seasons to come, but apart from that, it’s usually up to the unique factors that each studio looks into when it comes to keeping one show or another. Trying to determine whether a show might stick around is hard to do when watching it, or exceedingly easy, but getting frustrated when a show that one likes is taken off the air is exceedingly easy.
It’s become a rather common thing to report on one show after another being canceled on one channel or another, or one streaming site or another since with so many ideas coming down the pipeline at this point the idea of creating something that people are going to like instantly and without reservation is a huge question mark. The premise of The Republic of Sarah is kind of interesting but at the same time feels like it’s been done before in a number of different ways since trying to save a town from being exploited and strip-mined for a natural resource is something that has happened multiple times over the years. There are other elements that appear to be kind of similar as well since the question of who owns the land that the town sits on is something that would cause a huge stir in the real world, and likely has in the past since given how things shift from time to time it’s easy to think that this might be an interesting topic and that it could lead to at least a few seasons, but apparently, that’s not the case. Why some shows don’t get a vote of good faith and others tend to get kept around when they’re not that great is hard to say, but it’s happened more than once that what some folks perceive as a good and worthwhile show will be taken off simply because it’s not getting the ratings.
Sometimes it’s the acting, sometimes it’s the setting, and then sometimes it’s everything put together that doesn’t work since there are plenty of ideas out there that are sound all the way through, but then there are those that are great when they’re being drawn up and conceptualized but fall flat when they finally reach the screen. It’s pretty common to assign blame to someone in this instance, but the truth is that somewhere along the lines things tend to change, people have different ideas, and the whole idea that appeared to be sound and ready to be released somehow gets garbled up and things get missed, resulting in whatever happens to be presented on the screen. A lot of people go seeking perfection with the idea that’s finally be realized, only to come up short in one area or another. In some cases, coming up short means that they’re not bound to last long.
One way or another, some shows are going to be kept and others are going to be ditched, but there’s nothing saying The Republic of Sarah might not show up somewhere else eventually if there’s any interest in keeping the show around. It might be that this show isn’t bound to just disappear, but for now, the CW has decided that it’s not worth keeping on the air. There’s no telling if we’ll see it again, but since reboots and continuations are still pretty popular there’s always a chance.