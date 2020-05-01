Why The Show Bargain Mansions Isn’t Good for TV Right Now

Home renovation and repair shows have become increasingly popular over the last few years. Many of these shows have even launched countless careers for people who work in the home design space. Bargain Mansions is certainly no exception. When DIY first aired Bargain Mansions in 2017, it became a quick hit. Although the words bargain and mansion don’t typically make sense together, the series has found a unique way to bring both things together. The show, which is hosted by restoration expert, Tamara Day, shows renovation projects completed on large homes in the Kansas City area. All of the homes in the show are old mansions/estates. The homes sold at low prices because they needed lots of work. Although the size of these projects would overwhelm most people, Tamara and her team always take them on with grace.
Thanks to years of working in home renovation and design, Tamara has the ability to quickly assess a space and get an idea of what needs to be done. Tamara’s father, Ward, also gets in on the action. Like his daughter, he is an experienced home renovator who has a keen eye for design. Together, they make a very good team. Now in it’s third season, the show, which now airs on HGTV, is still going strong. But with everything currently going on in the world, is this the kind of show people really need to see?
Why Bargain Mansions May Not Be The Best Thing For TV Right Now
First things first, the current COVID-19 pandemic has changed a lot of things – and one of those things is how much content we’re all consuming. Now that we’re all stuck in the house and watching way more TV than we could’ve ever imagined. It’s become easy to get overly invested in what you’re watching. You’ve probably already felt a bunch of ups and downs simply based on the things you’ve chosen to watch. Some networks have even switched up their programming to be more mindful of the pandemic. For that reason, it’s also important to be sure you’re watching things that lift you up. On the surface, the concept of the show is pretty straight forward and positive. Home design fans love to see a house go from WTF to wow in the span of an episode. Bargain Mansions does just that.
However, with the United States economy currently in flux, and millions of people across the country being furloughed and laid off, the idea of watching someone spend more than some people in a year on home renovations is suddenly less appealing. Since Bargain Mansions is the type of show most people watch to relax and unwind, the last thing anyone wants to do is tune in only to be reminded that now probably isn’t the best time to be spending big sums of money on anything.
It can almost seem like a waste to watch people spend so much on trivial things when there are more important things going on at the moment. Think about it, do you really want to sit in front of the TV and watch people who own a mansion blow $50,000 to make a bunch of upgrades that may or may not be neccesary? Sounds tempting, but probably not.
The Bottom Line
Shows like Bargain Mansions tend to be successful because people like to things be transformed. People who own homes, or plan to in the future, may even watch Bargain Mansions to get ideas for things they can implement in their own space. Sadly though, dreams of home purchases and makeovers are currently on hold for a lot of people. Once everything blows over, Bargain Mansions may be a bit easier to enjoy again. However, like I mentioned earlier, no one wants to think about financial burdens when there is so much uncertainty in the world. Of course, under normal circumstances, there’s no doubt that Bargain Mansions is an entertaining show. But at the moment, it may be just another reminder that nothing going on right now is normal.