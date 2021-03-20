Why The Justice League Snyder Cut is Overhyped

It’s all people have been talking about for months, especially since they were expecting that all the crying, all the whining, and of course the almighty petition to bring the Snyder Cut to the people was finally answered and it was determined that it would in fact be happening. The sad part about hyping up anything though is that the hype can damage the reputation of a movie before it ever releases. Too many people tend to get their hopes up to such impossible heights that once the movie is on they soon realize that it’s not living up to their expectations. Sadly, the Snyder Cut has fallen victim to this since like it or not, the 4-hour feature is essentially the same thing that was given by Joss Whedon, but with certain parts switched around and a great deal of exposition added that could have been left out to create a movie that was just as good but not nearly as long. At this point, I’m waiting to see the many people that have somehow convinced themselves that this version is that much better and that somehow Snyder has redeemed the Justice League movie. It might take a great deal of convincing since to be serious, the movie wasn’t altered quite as much and somehow it dragged itself along even more so than the theatrical release did.
We did get to see Darkseid, and Steppenwolf’s outfit was a lot more intimidating until one thought of a sequined pillow that presents one appearance when brushed one way, and another when brushed the other way. The parademons have apparently been toughened up since they were tossing Batman around like a rag doll for a bit, and they’re a lot more useful to Steppenwolf than they were in the theatrical version. And yet, Steppenwolf somehow felt weaker, tone down, and even lessened in a way in regards to his character, like a whipped dog seeking to atone for piddling on the rug. The heroes weren’t much better since somehow Barry Allen became a little more creepy with his ADHD behavior and the totally-unrelated way that he saved a woman from a car crash. The whole moment of bursting out of his shoes and then busting through the window to save the woman’s life was interesting, but why his clothing wouldn’t be affected and his shoes would is kind of hard to figure out. Arthur Curry wasn’t too bad, but he felt a lot more averse to the world of men and of Atlantist than usual, while Victor seriously felt like a whining kid that was still adjusting to his current situation and had a lot of resentment towards his father. The emotional issues each person went through were supposed to mean something since it did make them fallible, but it was hard to believe their performances when in the next scene they snapped back to reality to remember that they had a world to save. The whole ‘I’ve got problems, I’m depressed. Okay, let’s go save the world.” routine is a bit difficult to buy into.
There were a few moments that were pleasing in the movie and a few effects that were made better by an addition or an omission here and there, but apart from that the Snyder Cut was way too overhyped, as it delivered a whole lot more movie, but in a form that was less than needed since all the added exposition was seriously unnecessary. Chiming in only to rag on the movie and try to bring it down wasn’t the initial intention, since despite being a Marvel fan I was ready to see if Snyder could somehow redeem the Justice League. But in this case, it feels that all that was done was a clever pruning job and a huge addition of fertilizer to help build up the final product so that it could become stronger and well-fortified. Someone must have forgotten to tell Zack that heaping more and more fertilizer on the final product isn’t bound to help, and can lead to fans wondering just what in the world he’s doing as he continues to cut from the main thrust of the story to one scene or another that’s not exactly the same story.
The post-apocalyptic scene, the Knightmare, coming when it did was kind of confusing since it would almost indicate that Snyder was actually getting ready to do a sequel. But the general idea is that this won’t be happening and that he’ll be moving on after this. Too many things are being said in Hollywood these days and the follow-through and accuracy are slipping in a big way. People wanted to see a director’s cut of the Justice League, so hopefully they can convince themselves this version works, since otherwise people have no one to blame other than themselves. After all, fans asked for this.