Why The Story of Dalia Dippolito Deserves a Lifetime Movie

True crime stories have always had an audience, but in recent years they have become even more popular. The more heinous the crime, the most likely people are to be drawn to it. Needless to say, Dalia Dippolito’s case easily won the attention of people all over the United States – and even in other parts of the world. Although it’s been more than a decade since Dalia committed her crime, she has remained in the headlines over the years due to appeals and coverage on true crime shows. Dalia’s story is truly a case of the truth being stranger than fiction, and it seems like only a matter of time before her story is told by the entertainment industry. Let’s talk about why Dalia Dippolito deserves a Lifetime movie.
What Did Dalia Do?
Before we can talk about why Dalia Dippolito should get a lifetime movie, we must first explain what she did to be in prison in the first place. Although the case has gotten lots of attention, there are still lots of people out there who may not be aware of the details. In 2009, Dalia hired a hitman to kill her husband, Michael. Fortunately, police were tipped off and were able to intervene and put a wrench in Dalia’s plan. Instead of paying an actual hitman to kill Michael, Dalia had actually given the money to an undercover police officer who was helping to build a case against her. When Dalia arrived home on the day that the incident was supposed to take place, she was greeted with what she thought was a real crime scene. Little did she know, the police had staged the entire thing. Not long after, Dalia was detained and a whirlwind began. It was eventually revealed that hiring a hitman wasn’t the first time Dalia tried to kill Michael. She’d previously attempted to poison him. She’s also planted rugs on him in hopes of getting him arrested. In 2011, Dalia was sentenced to 20 years in prison, and the sentence was later reduced to 16 years.
Here’s why Dalia deserves a Lifetime movie:
Lifetime Knows Exactly How To Handle These Kinds Of Stories
People can say what they want about Lifetime movies, but the network has a longstanding reputation for making movies about women who are similar to Dalia Dippolito. The network has already done movies on other women who have tried to kill — or actually gone through with killing — their husbands. If anyone is going to turn Dalia’s story into a made-for-TV movie, it should definitely be Lifetime.
True Crime Is A Popular Genre
As mentioned earlier, true crime has come a long way as a genre and Dalia’s case is one that has piqued lots of people’s interest. However, even under the true crime umbrella, there are certain types of cases that seem to appeal to people more than others. Dalia’s is one of them. The fact that someone could so callously try to have someone they love killed is fascinating and terrifying all at once. Plus, violent crimes are typically associated with men, so the fact that Dalia is a woman grabbed people’s attention instantly.
Give People A Glimpse Into Her Life Before The Crime
Most people are only familiar with Dalia within the context of her crime, but they don’t know much about her outside of that. A movie would give people the chance to learn more about who Dalia is – for better or for worse. While there’s no excuse for what she did, learning more about her background might give people a better understanding of how she ended up where she is.
Allow People The Chance To Learn More About Michael
Even though Michael survived, he is still the victim in this situation. Still, though, almost all of the focus has been put on Dalia and people haven’t gotten an opportunity to learn much about him. A Lifetime movie about Dalia would also open the door to telling some of Michael’s story as well. At the end of the day, Michael deserves to be seen as an actual person and not just a character in a true crime story. On top of that, making Michael the center of the story would make it seem less like Dalia was being glorified for her crime.
Give Viewers The Chance To Really Learn The Truth Behind The Case
If you’re like most people, you probably know lots of the surface-level details about Dalia’s case. However, a Lifetime movie would make many of the specifics about the case much more digestible to the average person. Through the movie, viewers would likely learn things they didn’t know before and be