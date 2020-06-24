Why The Undertaker Won’t Retire Until He’s Actually Dead

Does anyone else think that the Undertaker is really stepping away from the WWE at this point? Yeah, me neither. This has been a story pushed by a lot of WWE stars throughout the years when their time has come to ‘retire’ and a lot of them really have to be fair since like it or not, this kind of show does wear on their bodies since despite all the practice, the preparation, and the extra training that goes into keeping the men and women of the WWE safe, things still tend to happen. There have been real injuries that have sidelined several stars over the years, and the Undertaker has experienced several. He’s not as bound to put his life on the line in the same manner as Mick Foley, who as many fans know will do just about anything so long as there’s a chance he’ll walk away from it. But the Undertaker, Mark Calaway, has definitely put on a show during his time in the squared circle, and he’s entertained as well as inspired many a superstar as well as the fans. He’s the guy in the back that a lot of people have said has gone to bat for the wrestlers, has shown them the ropes, and has encouraged them to keep going at times when they felt that it was time to just hang it up, or when they just needed an extra push to get going. For quite some time now he’s been the guy that a lot of people go to when they need someone to talk to, and in a way he’s almost been like Andre the Giant when it comes to calling shots in the locker room. There are only a few people that have been able to do such a thing in the history of the WWE, and Mark has been one of them without any doubts.
That’s why thinking that this retirement is going to be binding is kind of hard to buy into since a lot of stars have retired only to come back for ‘one last match’ or one last bit of glory. It’s likely that we won’t see him for a while, or we won’t see him compete for a while, but what is likely is that he’ll find that he misses being in the ring and might stick around for a bit longer just as a presence in the locker room. He’ll no doubt also be someone that helps continue to shape the business since losing someone that people come to see is a hit for any business considering that he’s been a part of the WWE stable for so long that people come to the shows hoping that they’ll catch a glimpse of him. He’s been most prominent at the pay per views lately, though he’s made plenty of appearances in the last couple of years as well. Fans go nuts when his music hits and will usually favor him over just about anyone, even John Cena or whoever else is in favor at that point. The fact that his Wrestlemania streak was broken by Brock Lesnar and that he was given another loss by Roman Reigns however has kind of made it apparent that Mark might have been on his way out for a while. When the Undertake first came into the WWF, prior to the company taking on the moniker of the WWE, he was imposing in a way that a lot of other wrestlers couldn’t match. His appearance, his demeanor, and his skill set for a man his size was just amazing. But as things continued to evolve in the wrestling world he took on a few different looks that people either loved or couldn’t stand.
The Ministry of Darkness was an interesting turn, but it took eventually went away, while the American Badass was the role he took on at one point. After that however he went straight Undertaker as he went back to his roots, taking on matches that were both phenomenal and absolutely jaw-dropping as he battled Shaun Michaels, Triple H, and finally, at the end of his streak, Brock Lesnar. This retirement feels less than convincing since a person with this type of legacy isn’t bound to just walk away without feeling a few pangs of regret now and then that he doesn’t step in the ring from time to time. I could be wrong, he could be ready to hang it up entirely, as he’s accomplished so much in the WWE that there’s really nothing for him to go after apart from the younger upstarts that haven’t fought him yet. He belongs to another generation at this time, meaning those of us that watched him come into the WWE, and who have loved watching him ever since. If he comes back at any point, even if it’s temporary, he’ll be more than welcomed, but if this is truly it, then all we can do is wish him well.