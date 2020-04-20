Why There Needs To Be A Lego Masters Jr On Television

Fox television previously brought the show Lego masters as part of their regular programming. According to Wikipedia, the show consists of contestants who need to come up with the best Lego projects. Lego bricks were a significant part of our childhood as toys and allowed us to come up with various constructions. Lego Masters borrows this concept where contestants try to outdo each other for a cash price of $100000, a Lego Masters trophy, and the Lego Master title. When you look at the premise of the show on Fox’s website, you get a hint that it is a fun show to take part in. It begs the question if there would be a Lego Masters jr edition. The jr edition is for kids, and it will be a great way to engage them.
Here are some of the reasons why fox and Lego should make a spinoff series for the kids.
1. It Has The Selling Power
Kids’ shows have the selling powers, considering that you already figured out the target demographic. They make up for a loyal following, which guarantees that the program will sell to its potential. Its profitability comes in the viewership as well as the audience watching from the game show’s arena. Lego bricks are a common toy in many children’s rooms, and the project may pick up easily to be one of the most profitable ventures on television programming. It can be a great advertising strategy for Lego to help push its toys and other products.
2. It Has A Simple Set Up
Another reason to have a Lego Masters junior edition is that it will have a simple set up as compared to the original version. It is a great project to look into as the premise will be straightforward from the challenges to the prize. For the award, the show organizers can have a child-friendly prize such as a trip to lego land, gaming consoles, and toy collections, among many more. Unlike the adult version, there is no need to modify the program to fit the tastes of the mature demographic. Just let the kids have some fun, and that is all you need for the show to become successful.
3. It Is Open For Many Sponsorships Deals
If Lego Masters premiers a kids program, it may open doors to various sponsorship deals. Companies are more open to deal with projects focused on kids as they make up a largely unexplored market. Brands with children-targeted products such as cereals, toys, and clothes will want to get into a deal with Fox and Lego to have their name featured on the show. The sponsorships will have the show afloat for a long time, which is what most show organizers look forward to.
4. Tap Into The Young Adult Market
Evolution is significant in the showbiz industry, where you grow with your market. Many programs go obsolete because their target market matured, and they do not relate to the younger generation. Should Fox get a grasp on the younger market, it can usher it into other programs targeting young adults. Growing with the market ensures that its products do not go stale and they get a proper grasp of their audience.
5. It Can Create Several Spinoffs Of The Lego Masters Franchise
Spinoffs are evidence of successful shows, portraying the transition of one background to the other. Should a junior show come through, there can be other spinoffs that will be a great deal for both Lego and Fox. A family edition can come through, with several families bringing their expertise to come up with unique constructions to get the set rewards. A family edition will likewise open doors to impressive sponsorship deals.
6. Boost Creativity In Children
The show will benefit not only the show’s organizers but also kids. Aside from the rewards, they also have a chance to learn and get a creative outlet. Lego bricks are suitable for construction games, and when it comes to a grand stage such as a game show with a price, in the end, kids will sure bring their best. The teaching element the show will have may see it collaborate with schools and take on an interschool setting. Such a situation will be beneficial for all the parties involved as the children will have fun, and the organizers will have the audience numbers needed to make the project a success.
7. Improve Fox’s Reputation
It is not that Fox has a bad reputation, only that such a move will make it more appealing to an all-round audience. At the moment, its target is the older generation, and a step to include more kids’ programming will improve its viewership numbers. Lego Masters’ ratings are good with an average viewership past the million mark. Now imagine if it served all audiences from young to old. Above are some reasons why there needs to be a Lego Masters jr on television. A few tweaks on the program and you have an excellent foundation for a kids’ show. Some changes to the original would include increasing the number of contestants and making the challenges more child friendly.
Final Thought
Lego Masters is a program of its kind, marking a collaborative effort between Fox and Lego. The toymaker brings its brick pieces that are used in the competition, where $100000 is at stake. The show is top-rated, and at ten episodes, you can catch up with it and see the fantastic creations the contestants come up with. A children’s version is a welcome idea, and the highlighted reasons speak for the decision. It can be an excellent show for Fox, especially if it wants to make money from the younger population. Such a move can open doors to various endorsement deals with improved ratings and viewership. The show is currently in its first season, and you can catch the other episodes to see the adrenaline involved. Let us sit ad hope for a second season to come out soon.