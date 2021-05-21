Why This is Us is Calling It Quits after Season 6

Whether fans want to believe it or not, This Is Us has always been slated to end after 6 seasons. The announcement that season 6 would be the show’s last run was bound to upset a lot of people that have been emotionally bound to this show and have managed to be inspired and touched by the program in some way. But the creator, Dan Fogelman, has always been firm when stating that the show was going to end after 6 seasons, no matter how much anyone wanted to think that it might go on after that. It’s never going to stop amazing me how people think that stories are meant to go on and on simply because they want them to, or because they’re too emotionally attached to see it fade off into the sunset. The story of the Pearson family has always had an expiration date when it comes to TV and it’s likely that some people have known about and knew it was coming, but those that are about to be devastated when they turn on the TV to find that the show won’t be renewing are those that really need to understand how a story works. Quite often a lot of creators will have an idea, if not a solid plan, of when their creation is going to end, and how it will do so. A lot of times the endpoint might be vague and a bit hazy until things really start to play out and the story takes on a life of its own. But so long as there’s an end in min the story will usually only need a few nudges to move in the right direction. But eventually, a story does stop, even if there’s no definitive end. The fact is that no story ever really ends since in some way it will go on for a long, long while if there are fans. But in the material world we occupy it will stop, and it’s possible that after a while fans will call for a reboot, a revival, a continuation, something to get the show back up and running, if only because they feel that something was left out.
Whether the family’s various issues will be solved and taken care of or not is kind of irrelevant since by the time the show rolls the credits for the final time it’s bound to happen that people will be doing their best to bring it back and to analyze every inch of the show to make certain that it CAN come back. There are plenty of fans that are likely going to do just this and might even be working on it now since to be fair, the show touched a lot of people right in the feels over the course of the last 5 seasons since it’s been one of the shows that people have talked about incessantly and would be more than likely to see some sort of resurgence if the fans could make it happen. But here’s hoping Fogelman can stick to his guns and make it clear that 6 seasons is enough, that the story has been told, and that anything that comes from it after the final credits roll will be fanfiction and nothing else. That would be ideal to be certain, but we’ll have to wait and see what happens since fans tend to think that they have far more pull these days than they should. It could be that the show will end peacefully and that people won’t be up in arms about it, but instead accepting of the fact that 6 seasons was enough to tell a compelling and heartwarming story of a family that had suffered a hard loss and had to get by over the years. It’s fair to think that there are plenty of people that will prove to be a little more understanding and won’t go too crazy when the show ends. Those that do though, oh well.
This Is Us has been a favorite show of many for a while and it’s understandable how people would feel a certain way about it canceling after season 6 since some folks might want to see how the Pearson’s will continue to advance and how their lives will continue to be shaped if the story was to be continued. As of now though people know the truth, that season 6 would eventually end the series and that the show won’t be coming back, at least not for the next season. Every story has to stop eventually, even if it doesn’t end. One can only imagine how many people might be ready and willing to come up with another season to the show and what ideas they might bring to the board. For now, people are going to have to get used to the idea that the show won’t be around at some point.