Why Tom Hanks Believes the MCU Will Be the Savior of Movie Theaters

The future of most movie theaters is still up in the air at this point but there are plenty that are hopeful that they’ll survive, such as Tom Hanks, who almost sounds reserved when he states that movie theaters will be saved due to the MCU and other big franchises. There’s a reason to be certain since the comic book and video game movies aren’t too highly regarded by a lot of actors no matter that they’ve pulled in the kind of money that a lot of other movies haven’t managed in a long time. Some would claim that this isn’t fair since the flash and pomp of the comic book movies kind of outshines the efforts of many others. What’s funny is that when comic book movies were still struggling to take off it was hard to hear anyone saying that they had a serious disadvantage against other movies that they couldn’t overcome. Imagine what would have happened had such a statement been made. Many in Hollywood might have stated that this is how things are, that serious and ‘real’ movies are far more popular and are essentially the backbone of cinema. It might sound a little spiteful, but it’d be interesting to see how many people might actually admit that they would have to eat a little crow if the MCU and other franchises ended up saving theaters so that other movies could finally return and have a nesting spot in the future. Would anyone admit to being humbled by this? Probably not, but it’s an interesting thought. Hanks had this to say via GeekTyrant:
“A sea change was due, anyway… It was coming. Will movie theaters still exist? Absolutely, they will. In some ways, I think the exhibitors — once they’re up and open — are going to have the freedom of choice of what movies they’re going to play… Big event motion pictures are going to rule the day at the cinemas… News of the World might be the last adult movie about people saying interesting things that’s going to play on a big screen somewhere, because after this, in order to guarantee that people show up again, we’re going to have the Marvel Universe and all sorts of franchises.”
Keep in mind that this is one of the many people who admitted that he didn’t think that Donald Trump would win the presidency, but perhaps that’s something people will choose not to remember at this time. It’s also cute how he worked a mention of his latest movie into the quote, no matter if it was intentional or accidental. But the point is that Tom Hanks and many others are likely feeling the pinch just a bit since going to streaming could mean a rather big pay cut, or not, it’s hard to say at this moment since going to streaming means getting over the fact that the box office is doing virtually nothing and could become defunct one day if theaters aren’t planning on reopening any time soon. Many people are still hopeful that they’ll be able to park themselves in a theater seat and enjoy a bucket of popcorn and a cold drink next summer, or sooner, but a lot of them are still uncertain. There are plenty of movies that should have already released, the type of movies that Hanks believes are going to save theaters in fact, and at this time there’s no talk of sending them to streaming since directors and studios are adamant that their movies ‘must’ be given the big-screen treatment, or they simply won’t release them. That might not be their words, but it’s definitely the feeling at this time since to be certain, the level of ego that accompanies a movie is enough to make it clear that no director wants their movie to be seen on anything but the big screen since that’s what they’re formatted for and that’s where the money is at.
Am I being cynical at this juncture? Yep, I won’t bother hiding it since movies are a big part of what’s helping to keep people on the level at this time, and while it’s easy to respect the wishes of those that make the movies and the desire they have to push their movies into the theaters, it’s even easier to tell them to enjoy the fortunes they have and give a bit of joy to the people that will no doubt pay the extra price to see their movies delivered to video on demand. While the big-screen experience would surely be missed, the ability to at least see what we’ve been waiting for all year would be greatly appreciated, and the griping about it not being in the theater would have to go by the wayside as people remember that sitting in an enclosed space with a pandemic on still isn’t a good idea.