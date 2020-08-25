Why Tosh.0 Was Cancelled at Comedy Central

It’s not really the end of Tosh.0 since it does sound as though he’ll be looking for another network to pick him up, but at Comedy Central the sun is setting on the comedy show as it would appear that they’re pushing towards a more animated presence as adult animation has become kind of a big thing in recent years. Who will pick up the show is still uncertain, but it does sound as though Tosh will be seeking someone that will appreciate his style of humor and will see the value in bringing him on. Since his inception years ago, Tosh has been something of an acquired tasted since like most humor it’s not for everyone and it definitely appeals to those that happen to like what he’s selling. As it goes with anything though, times definitely change and the trends that come along need to be given some attention as necessary changes are bound to force some ideas out while bringing in new material. This likely came as a surprise to a lot of viewers since Tosh had already been approved for a large number of episodes earlier in the year. But the thing with show business is that at any level, change can be quick and come without a lot of warning when it depends on the decisions of those in charge.
It does feel wise to stress that Tosh.0 is NOT going away and will be finding a new home, but as of yet it’s not really known just where he might pop up again. Putting his show on one streaming network or another would be the wise idea it feels, but it all depends on who wants him and who’s going to give Tosh the most freedom when it comes to running the show the way he wants. Changing up the show too much feels as though it would kill off the interest that it’s built throughout the years, which wouldn’t be wise even in the name of change since there are certain aspects of entertainment that need to stay the same for as long as possible in order to keep the fans happy and willing to keep coming back. Altering a show that greatly would force the fans to accept anything and everything that happened on the fly, and historically this isn’t the best idea to be certain since rapid change isn’t a horrible thing, but it’s a lot to ask of those that have been watching a show faithfully for so long. Comedy obviously has to change along with everything else just as much in order to stay fresh and at the head of the curve as people might agree, but there are times when familiarity is key since it keeps the fans happy.
The kind of comedy that Tosh.0 delivers though is at times a bit awkward according to some folks, while others would see it as nothing more than the standard fare that Comedy Central has been delivering for so long. That’s the great thing about comedy though, it’s a matter of opinion and usually, it’s seen that a lot of people will enjoy something even if it makes them a little uncomfortable at times, so long as the subject is still humorous if still a bit risque. The thing is that Tosh.0 isn’t the only show that’s getting the boot from Comedy Central, as other shows have been given the same treatment as the channel continues to find room for other shows that it wants to bring on. While it does feel that Comedy Central is cleaning house in order to make room for new material it’s also the same feeling that happened when MTV started carving out more and more room for reality TV, thereby eliminating the one thing that made the channel so great for so long, the Music TV. But since a lot of us aren’t network executives and apparently don’t know what people want, it’s likely that we don’t understand how the business works. Oh well, right? It might be worse if Tosh.0 was simply being canceled without any chance that he might be seen again, but that’s nowhere near the case thankfully.
People will still be able to watch reruns of course and will be able to see Tosh once he finds another network to land on with his sense of humor and different but amusing skits. The chances that someone will pick him up are pretty good since he’s still one of the more well-known comedians in the business and it’s likely that he’ll have people knocking at his door so to speak in short order. Letting a show like Tosh.0 languish for a while just doesn’t sound like a possibility that many are willing to consider, especially considering the number of viewers he can bring with him.