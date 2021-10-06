Why Typhoid Mary Deserves a Solo Movie or TV Series

There are those who would still wonder who Typhoid Mary is but those that have read the Daredevil comics and kept up with her for years now are bound to recognize her and the alternate personalities that she possesses, namely Innocent Mary, Walker, Bloody Marry, and Mutant Zero. Each alternate has their own personality and their own line of reasoning, but only Bloody Mary, Typhoid Mary, and Mutant Zero can access the pyrokinetic and telepathic abilities that she possesses as she is a mutant. Walker and Innocent Mary, who are her more reasonable and logical aspects, can have these powers manifested through them by the alternate personalities, but can’t produce said powers on their own. I know, it’s confusing, but this character is one big bundle of fun that would keep a psychiatrist busy for months if not years if they didn’t go absolutely insane at first. Typhoid Mary is kind of a complicated character, but one can imagine that the MCU would take that and find a way to run with it. As a Daredevil and then an Iron Fist villain that’s had a run-in with a lot of different heroes and villains, she’s not a basic individual, but she’s still a street-level character that might be a lot of fun.
Where she might fit in is kind of hard to say since she’s been around so many different stories, but given that she’s an extremely deadly individual that knows how to fight and can access certain powers that can make life difficult for her enemies, it’s fair to say that she might fit in just about anywhere. The heroes and villains in the MCU are typically those that exist in a manner that sets them above the average human being, meaning that if they have the type of training that allows it, they can be a part of a world that’s far more dangerous than anything a regular human being can understand. But this type of life comes with a very high price since those that take to the streets in order to become a villain or a hero are often subjected to life-threatening situations that they might not walk away from.
The reason why Typhoid Mary is a perfect fit for the MCU though is that she could be kept around for a while since she’s been a villain and she’s been an anti-hero, which is about the only way to save a character these days since being too bad of a villain and too outstanding of a hero can run the risk of hitting extremes that are hard to top from one show to one movie and so on and so forth. In other words, Mary’s status as a character that has multiple personality disorder and is still active in the hero and villain communities could prove to be something interesting that isn’t as prevalent in the MCU as others might think. Deadpool is probably the closest individual that could match Mary for the sheer craziness she’s capable of, and Harley Quinn might be a good DC counterpart to compare her with, but with five distinct personalities, three of which can access her mutant abilities, Mary is a dangerous character that would be great to see added to the MCU.
Some folks want to see her come in around the same time as the X-Men, but it would be great if she happened to be one of the 31 projects that the MCU is working on at the moment, especially since she would be a great asset to have around when the X-Men arrive, and could possibly even help to re-introduce Daredevil, Iron Fist, and a few other characters at the same time, unless of course they’re already being planned out at the moment. The MCU is coming up with plenty of projects that could wow the audience as the movies and shows release over the next few years, but there are some that are being given the type of priority that’s at least a little confusing. Obviously, they have a plan that a lot of fans don’t fully understand, but despite sounding like a broken record, Typhoid Mary would be great to see since she’s a character that could shake things up in a very serious way and possibly bring a new level of crazy to the Marvel universe.
It may happen sooner or later, but if we do get to see her it would be great to develop her story into something that could stand on its own since her backstory is more intriguing than a lot of people might fully comprehend. The development of her alternate personalities is something that warrants a bit of explanation on the big or small screen. Maybe it will happen, but until it does it’s fun to think about it.