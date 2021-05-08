Why Venom Probably Won’t Appear In Spider-Man: No Way Home

Venom is one of those comic book characters that hasn’t exactly received the best movie treatment. I hate to remind everyone about it, but his first live-action debut was… bad. Old news, but we still have to accept that Eric Foreman was the first live-action Eddie Brock, aka Venom. I’m still convinced that Sam Raimi deliberately picked him for the role because he was pretty much peer pressured into adding Venom into the movie. That would explain why he was written so poorly and felt shoehorned in. I’ll give Topher Grace credit for attempting to break his typecasting, but unfortunately for him, it didn’t go quite as he planned.
So yeah, our first live-action Venom was a dud, no question about it. It only took eleven years for Sony to make a second attempt at giving us another live-action version, but they decided to go bigger. Instead of having Spider-Man and Venom fight again on the big-screen, Sony decided to give our favorite dark and twisted mirror version of Spidey his own solo movie. A bold move on their part, especially since many fans initially believed that a Venom movie couldn’t possibly work without the presence of Spider-Man.
It’s a fair assessment, considering that these two comic book rivals are basically two sides of the same coin. It all shows in their appearances, with Venom essentially being a black Spider-Man with a grotesque face. I remember when his solo movie was originally reported to be a movie with horror elements to it. Since the symbiote has a reputation for getting inside the heads of its hosts, this seemed like a plausible theory. However, once the 2018 movie actually came out, there were a lot more laughs than scares.
Now I’ll just say that I personally enjoyed the Venom movie quite a lot. I’m not denying that it had its issues. However, how can you not enjoy Tom Hardy’s stellar acting? The man hardly gives a less-than-amazing performance in his movies and Venom was no exception. I think it goes without saying that his performance is what carried the movie. I mean, the guy was able to make it look like he had no control over his own body. If that alone doesn’t convince you that he’s a great actor, then just go watch Bronson.
But seriously, with all the flaws that the Venom movie has, I’m just dying to see the sequel. Yes, a lot of that has to do with Tom Hardy, but let’s look at the title of the sequel. Venom: Let There be Carnage is a dead giveaway; I’m just itching to see what Carnage will look like in his first live-action appearance. With all this hype surrounding Venom, I just can’t help but wonder how far Sony intends to take this new universe they created.
Speaking of which, if you love the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you’re probably familiar with all the speculation surrounding the next Spider-Man movie. If Spider-Man: No Way Home will bring back Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and even Jamie Foxx, then I just have to ask a big question: what about Tom Hardy’s Venom?
I think many fans would agree with me when I say that these two characters have to meet. Tom Hardy really wants his Venom to fight Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and the latter agrees. Their rivalry is among one of the top contentious rivalries in Marvel Comics, something Spider-Man 3 wasted. However, Sony can make up for their past mistakes by having their new and improved Venom meet a new Spider-Man.
The thing is, I don’t think Spider-Man: No Way Home is the right place for Tom Hardy’s Venom to make his MCU debut. I’m convinced this crossover will happen at one point, considering the impending debut of the multiverse. However, I don’t think it will happen with the next Spider-Man movie. It’s honestly just not a logical move.
If you disagree, then let me explain why. While it hasn’t been confirmed yet, we all know the old Spider-Men from the past will return. It won’t just stop with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. We’ll be getting other cast members from the old movies, including Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Kirsten Dunst, and apparently several more. It’s a pretty ambitious cast, but if they’re willing to go this far, then why not add Tom Hardy’s Venom? Spider-Man: Now Way Home seems like a crazy ambitious movie, but a movie like that should have its limits.
First of all, we need to remember what happened when Sony decided to add in too many characters for one movie. Spider-Man 3 was the first time they made that mistake, and they did it even worse in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. With Marvel and Kevin Feige backing them this time, I’m confident they’ll do a better job at handing many characters in one big movie. However, I must admit, adding Tom Hardy’s Venom in the next Spider-Man movie would feel like overkill.
Again, it’s a crossover we would like to see, given the history of Venom and Spider-Man. But how exactly would Venom even fit into this movie? The answer to that is simple: he just doesn’t fit. Let’s face it, just having all the live-action Spider-Men in the same movie is bonkers enough. Personally, I predict that they probably won’t even be in the movie too long, but they can still make their appearances mean something. If they pop out of portals to help Tom Holland’s Spider-Man fight all their enemies, then that sounds awesome. A scene like that could at least establish the foundation of their relationship and something bigger can be worked with from there. Live-action Spiderverse movie? Heck yes.
If Venom pops out of a portal to fight the Spider-Men, I think that would be too soon. Tom Hardy’s Venom is more of an anti-hero, so having him act like a villain so soon would be disappointing. I think we need to see his Venom be an anti-hero for a little longer before he fights any Spider-Man. Naturally, he would begin as their enemy, but they can form an uneasy alliance. Will they take notes from the animated series and team-up against Carnage? Now that would be bonkers. It would be fun to see Tom Hardy’s Venom become a heated rival-turned uneasy partner to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. Heck, just imagine if Tobey’s Spider-Man met him. The thing is, this is a rivalry that shouldn’t be rushed. Remember how that turned out last time?
What are your thoughts, Spider-Man fans?