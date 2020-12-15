No matter how old you are, you’re never too old to enjoy the thrill that comes along with a good ole’ mystery and a little bit of adventure on the side. The History’s Channel the series The Curse of Oak Island taps into this love for mystery with a show that is focused on uncovering hidden treasure on the legendary Oak Island. Although the series hasn’t resulted in any major discoveries, there’s something about the journey that viewers simply can’t resist. Now in its seventh season, the show is still going strong and we have a feeling it’ll stay that way for years to come. Keep reading to learn why we believe The Curse of Oak Island will make it to season 10.
What Is The Curse Of Oak Island?
The Curse of Oak Island isn’t just the name of a TV show, the phrase also refers to a centuries long curse that has allegedly been placed on Oak Island. According to legend, there is hidden treasure buried somewhere on Oak Island. Not only has this treasure never been discovered, but if you believe in the curse than you understand why. The curse says that seven men must die searching for the treasure before it’ll be revealed. So far, six men have died during their quests.
Treasure hunters believe that William Kidd’s long lost treasure is located somewhere on the island. There have also been rumors that Marie Antoinette’s jewels were hidden on Oak Island. Although there has never been any proof to substantiate either of these claims, treasure hunters continue to scour the area in hopes of finding something.
Why Is The Curse Of Oak Island So Popular?
Whether you’ve been watching the show since the beginning or have just recently gotten into it, there’s no denying that Oak Island has the power to hook people in. With that being said, however, being a fan of The Curse of Oak Island comes along with lots of disappointments. Every instance of Rick and Marty getting exciting about something is followed by them finding absolutely nothing. This is something that would turn most people off, but not The Curse of Oak Island fans. So, what makes the show so popular? The truth is that the adventure of the show is just as exciting as any potential treasure they might find. The show appeals to the same part of people’s brains that makes them want to keep gambling even though they haven’t won a single thing.
Journalist Tammy Swift, also thinks the show is so popular for one simple reason: it’s “manly”. In an article for the Duluth News Tribune Swift wrote, “There are very few women on the show. It’s like “The Magnificent Seven” go treasure-hunting. “Oak Island” seems to be as much about brotherly bonding and their testosterone-fueled adventure as it is about finding the actual treasure. It revolves around men talking important issues in the “war room,” huge earth-moving equipment, high-tech devices and booby-trapped flood tunnels.”
Why We Think The Show Will Make It To Season 10
At this point, The Curse of Oak Island is one of those shows that should have run its course by now, but hasn’t for some reasons. Each season, viewers tune in hoping that a huge discovery will be made, but in the back of their minds they know that it’s highly unlikely. Still, people continue to watch anyway. Regardless of whether or not any valuable items are ever recovered from Oak Island, the fact remains that the show is incredibly entertaining.
History buffs enjoy learning different things about the island and the mysteries that come along with it. Rick and Marty Lagina and the rest of the crew have also done a good job of educating viewers on different hunting techniques. Plus, the show has also spawned a spin-off called The Curse of Civil War Gold which debuted in 2018. Instead of focusing Oak Island, the Curse of Civil War Gold follows Kevin Dykstra and his crew as they search for treasure from the Civil War in Michigan.
Additionally, The Curse of Oak Island has another spin-off, Beyond Oak Island, which premiered in 2020. This series focuses on hidden treasure and other historical mysteries that have boggled people’s minds for decades — sometimes even centuries. Needless to say, The Curse of Oak Island brand is going strong. For those reasons, we feel confident that the series will be around for at least another three seasons. There’s also a good chance that the spin-offs will continue long after The Curse of Oak Island airs its final episode.