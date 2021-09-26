Why We Think Max Payne 4 Will Never Happen

In 2001 Rockstar and Take-two introduced the world to Max Payne, a third-person shooter that follows the titular undercover cop framed for murder. Max Payne was hot commodity for Take-Two interactive and Rockstar outside of Grand Theft Auto, with the popular franchise, even spawning a Max Payne movie back in 2008. Let’s just call it a typical video game movie and move on. Following the release of Max Payne 2 in 2003, the game suffered significant delays that resulted in Max Payne 3 nearly a decade later. While there were numerous concerns surrounding the third installment, Max Payne 3 was worth the wait as the game is simply a blast to playthrough. A compelling story with several shocking twists and turns. The gameplay mechanics are nearly flawless and the graphics are simply breathtaking. The video game was released to high praise from fans and critics; however, the Rockstar game failed to live up to expectations when it comes to sales. Max Payne 3 reportedly sold 440,ooo copies in the first month. Compared to LA Noire, another Rockstar gem, which sold 900,000 units in the first month. Since the game’s release, there’s been no update on the possibility of a Max Payne 4, and nearly a decade later, the likelihood of a fourth installment is incredibly slim. Here are several possible reasons why a Max Payne 4 may never happen.
Because of The Failures Of Max Payne 2 and 3
I know, this theory is a big DUH; however, I can’t skip over this reasoning because it’s obvious. The exact sales of Max Payne 2 still remain a mystery but the fact that Take-Two Interactive cited Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne was a disappointment in terms of sales is a very telling sign that the company lost a lot of money from the video game. Reportedly, the company lost nearly $110 million. In fact, Remedy Entertainment lost the rights to the franchise because of the terrible sales. Still, the developers opted to make the third installment and despite the numerous amount of delays, it was clear that the studio had high hopes for Max Payne 3. As stated above, the sequel only sold 440,000 units in its first month and was considered out a right flop from that moment. However, the game sold nearly $41 million units with a production budget of $35 million, so MP3 wasn’t a disaster like MP2; however, given the length it took to make part 3, it’s likely that Rockstar doesn’t feel that the time spent on another Max Payne game just isn’t worth the returns. The fact that the company has remained dead silent on a fourth installment speaks volumes about where their mindset is right now. Of course, anything can change and a Max Payne 4 announcement could months away, but I wouldn’t hold my breath on that one.
Because Max Payne’s Story Finally Came To An End
Notably, Max Payne 3 felt like a true finale. The former undercover cop may not have been riding under the sun once it was all said and done, but I’m pretty sure walking under it is close. More importantly, Max overcame the demons that plagued him since his wife died and the former undercover cop finally seemed at peace. It’s always possible that this game was always the final within the trilogy. The odd part is that Rockstar has never confirmed that this was the final Max Payne. The anti-hero is always one crazed lunatic away from making a grand return but not every video game series needs eight installments. If this was truly the end for Max Payne, then at least the studio provided some closure for the character. It’s easily one of the best endings to a video game period.
Because A Max Payne Reboot Will Be Announced
It’s also possible that the studio plans on rebooting the entire franchise. Max Payne 3 provided much-needed closure for the character; however, who’s to say that Max doesn’t have a son that follows in his father’s footsteps? I know, why not just make a Max Payne 4 if that’s the case. Perhaps Rockstar wants to distance itself from the original games a bit. I don’t see the company distancing themselves from the original character completely, but a fresh start means a new set of characters in the Max Payne universe. Or maybe the company opts to alter Payne’s journey and deviate from the original series completely. The word reboot screams new but familiar, which would be the vibe that Rockstar would be going for if a reboot is confirmed. This is definitely a wild theory because there have been no hints or mentions that a reboot will come. It’s likely that a Max Payne 4 would happen if Rockstar decided to give the franchise another go, though I’m not leaving anything out of the question.