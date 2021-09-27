Why We Think ‘The Comeback Girl’ Will Make Good Television

There’s a quote by American stand-up comedian, Colin Quinn, who said that “I would say most comedians have a very cynical worldview of the way the world can work. It’s almost like if you didn’t, you couldn’t be a comedian.” People often stereotype comedians to be the same people they are onscreen. These perennial happy pills, who are just in the mood for fun and jokes all the time. We often overlook the fact that they too are human beings, with their own fair share of traumas and struggles. This was also the case for Joan Rivers, who was also known to be one of the most prolific female comedians of her generation. Unbeknownst to many, the late comedy star also had to go through some dark times in her life, which even involved suicidal attempts and career contemplations. An upcoming Showtime limited series called, The Comeback Girl, will take viewers on a journey to uncover the untold story of Rivers’ life. A comedy icon, and one tough act to follow.
Remembering Joan Rivers
The series is currently in development, and is reported to be written by Cosmo Carlson (The Showrunner) and directed by Greg Berlanti (You). Hollywood actress, Kathryn Hahn, who is fresh from her successful portrayal of Agatha Harkness in the hit Disney+ series, WandaVision, has also been tapped to play the role of Rivers. A big career milestone that will definitely not go unnoticed. Rivers was born in New York City to Russian-Jew immigrants. She started her career in comedy in the late 1950’s, as a performer in comedy clubs in Greenwich Village. It did not take long before people to take notice, and see the innate talent of the rising star. During her stint in Greenwich Village, Rivers formed friendships with other famous comedians, such as Woody Allen and George Carlin. Her career breakthrough moment happened in the mid 1960’s, when she was able to guest in The Tonight Show, hosted by Johnny Carson, who even exclaimed on air that Rivers was going to be a star. This led to recurring appearances on the show, and even forged a close friendship with Carson. This pushed the door wide open for Rivers, who went on to guest on a string of famous talk shows. By the 1970’s, Rivers’ career continued to prosper, and reach new heights. She went on to become a prominent fixture, may it be behind the scenes or onscreen, in television and the movies.
Audiences were drawn to Rivers’ unique comedic style, which was tactless and satirical. It may not have been everyone’s cup of tea, but it certainly made a huge mark in Hollywood. She is best known for films, such as Spaceballs and Serial Mom, as well as television shows, such as The Joan Rivers Show, E!’s Fashion Police, and also the reality show she did with her daughter, Melissa, called, Joan and Melissa: Joan Knows Best. Rivers seemed to be a jack of all trades, as she also authored a number of books, including the autobiographies, Enter Talking and Still Talking. The comedy industry lost a precious gem in September 2014, when Rivers passed away at the age of 81 due to cardiac arrest after she stopped breathing during while an endoscopy procedure was being conducted. Rivers was successful in her pursuit to stay relevant and visible despite of her age and career span. The upcoming series aims to shed a different light on Rivers, and allow viewers to get to know her in a more intimate way – far beyond the numerous cosmetic surgeries she was known for, as well as her fiery slips of the tongue that has landed her in hot water, one too many times.
The series is also an enticing way to introduce Rivers to a younger generation, who unfortunately, did not get the chance to grow up watching her antics and hilarious commentaries. Biographical limited series are starting to take up a good amount of space in the television scene. Apart from making viewers more aware of historical events and the life of famous personalities, it is able to mix things up, and encourage filmmakers to pursue more interesting stories. The Comeback Girl is set in a tragic time in Rivers’ life. It follows the aftermath of the controversial cancellation of The Late Show, which unfortunately coincided with the tragic death of the show’s producer and Rivers’ husband at that time, Edgar Rosenberg. It is a story of perseverance and hopefulness. Two qualities that Rivers carried with her until her untimely demise. Rivers’ career may have span for just about 55 years, but her legacy will remain forever.