Home
Video Games
Why We’ll Be Checking out Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

Why We’ll Be Checking out Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

44 seconds ago

Anyone that’s played the Assassin’s Creed games in the past knows very well that since the first game things have changed quite a bit since Altair, who was believed to be one of the greatest assassins of all time in the story, and still is by many, was the person that set the tone. Obviously things have changed from game to game as Ezio Auditore and then Edward Kenway and so on and so forth have come forward to continue the line, and they changed even more when Origins and Odyssey came along, but one direction that a lot of people might not have thought that Assassin’s Creed might have gone is towards Norway to include the warrior culture known as the Vikings, who throughout history have never been known as the stealthiest of fighters since they’re often written as being loud, boisterous, and not particularly given to sneaking up on people unless it was absolutely called for. As Jennifer Locke of Android Central tells it though a player will have more than one option when it comes to this upcoming arrival since it sounds as though the idea will be to allow one’s character, which will be able to be customized, to do as the player wants and either be a roaring, axe-wielding savage intent on conquest, or a hidden-blade wielding tactician that will gain and advantage through deception and hidden violence. The last aspects don’t sound much like the Vikings of lore, but the process of win at any cost is definitely something that one can see a Viking embracing since throughout history they’ve been known for many things, but the Vikings were definitely revered and respected for their ability to pull a win out by any means possible, even if they had to use their bare hands to do it.

Obviously we’ll see a bit of a stretch when it comes to the truth, but the ideas that are being implemented in this game thus far already sound enticing enough to pre-order the game as it’s supposed to be coming out for the holidays. It’s not known if the pandemic will affect order dates or not but the hope of course is that nothing will be stalled and people will be able to enjoy their gaming experience on schedule. One aspect of the game that sounds very interesting is that the customary eagle that has been present in so many of the games and in different forms will be replaced by a raven in this instance, as the ravens Huginn and Muninn, or ‘thought’ and ‘memory’ respectively. It does sound as though there might only be one raven that will follow the character around, and the game will be set between various spots in England and Norway, though there are apparently a few surprises that aren’t being released just yet, and for good reason. Glenn Carreau of GameRant had more to say in his own opinion. The idea behind making a berserker into an assassin however is still somewhat confusing, but it is also highly intriguing since it offers another skill set to a character that, throughout history, was known for being one of the most absolutely terrifying forces on a battlefield and were known to lay waste to entire towns and cities for no better reason than conquest. Obviously the Vikings had their time and were eventually seen to fade into history, but their fierce and savage ways are still well documented and as such have become legend and even myth that many people have allowed to mislead them when it comes to just what they were all about.

In fact the opening trailer seeks to defame the Vikings even as it shows what they were truly about, as Vikings did in fact have very ordered communities that weren’t perfect by any means but were far more civilized than many give them credit for. Ryan Goodrich of Live Science has more to say on this subject. Plus, the lack of horns on their helmets is a nice touch since there’s no real proof that Vikings ever adapted this fashion trend into their culture as was believed, though there are plenty that would argue the point that the idea was picked up from somewhere. What does look accurate enough is that they were in fact fierce warriors that did tend to favor axes, swords, and spears, which makes use of the hidden blade even more enticing since it adds a layer of depth to the character that will be played by those that purchase the game. As one of the many that has pre-ordered the game and watched the trailer several time by now I can state that this looks like an entry into the Assassin’s Creed franchise that should hopefully bring about a new level of excitement to the fans and new experience that will keep players invigorated for hours on end once it finally gets here. It’s time to enter the fray once again, Valhalla awaits.


About The Author

Tom Foster
More from this Author

Wake has been a freelance writer for the past several years now and has continued to do what he loves to do while attempting to get his work out to the masses. His greatest loves in life are writing, being a family man, and entertaining readers with his take on pop culture as it continues to change throughout the years.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Yes, Nicolas Cage Will Be The Tiger King
Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Cast Reunited on Will Smith’s At Home Show
New Featurette Shares Rick and Morty’s Character Creation Secrets
Original Melrose Place Cast Reunites for a Good Cause
Please Tell Us a Commando Prequel with Vernon Wells Will Happen
Defending Star Wars: The Last Jedi From Haters
Why Obi-Wan Kenobi Is The Real Hero of The Star Wars Franchise
Looks Like the Spy vs. Spy Movie is Back on With New Director
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ludovico Tersigni
Five Actors Who Should Play Pope Francis in a Movie
Whatever Happened to Laura Leighton?
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Pamela Long
Remembering Famed G.I. Joe Artist Hector Garrido
Five X-Men Villains We Need to See Debut in The MCU
Snowflake is Marvel’s First Non-Binary Superhero
There’s a Rumor that Marvel is Taking Over DC Comics
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Why We’ll Be Checking out Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
https://www.looper.com/152817/mortal-kombat-reboot-to-shoot-in-australia-later-this-year/
Comparing Mortal Kombat Characters to Yu-Gi-Oh! Characters
NASCAR and F1 Drivers are Competing Against Gamers Amidst Race Cancellations
Bernie Sanders Promises to Learn How to Play Minecraft