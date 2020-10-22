Home
Movies
Why We’ll Be Checking Out the Movie Spell

Why We’ll Be Checking Out the Movie Spell

21 seconds ago

If that doesn’t get you in the mood for Halloween then there are a lot of other movies that might, but a movie featuring hoodoo, not voodoo. If you want the difference between the two it’s not too hard to figure out since hoodoo is essentially the craft and the practice that is a little more hands on and teaches the power of certain herbs and roots and other materials and their uses, while voodoo is often said to be the mindset and the monarchy behind the magic that so many people have associated with both practices. There is a lot more to this that many practitioners of either way could explain to those that don’t understand, and there are many upon many sources that exist online to help those that need a little more clarification. But Spell is going to be using hoodoo as it’s been mentioned, and as the trailer shows the use of various materials can convince many people that magic is at work and while some would say suggestion is a very big part of what goes into the ‘magic’, meaning that a person is conditioned to believe that what they’re experiencing is supernatural in nature, in the real world there are many people that still doubt. The idea of hoodoo is one that has been carried around for generations though and is still prevalent in the world today since there are many people that thankfully won’t let go of this part of their culture, even if they continue to live in the modern era.

Spell is the story of a wealthy man and his family and as the trailer would suggest the man is likely separated from his family, who sound as though they might be quite religious, perhaps even to the point of being zealots, since he doesn’t appear to sound too happy talking about them. From the symbols to the tools used in the practices that are utilized in keeping this man where he is following a plane accident, it’s likely that hoodoo practitioners might wince at what they see or at least appreciate in part the movie for trying to be accurate. There have been so many movies that have tried to incorporate hoodoo and voodoo and have botched the attempt in such a huge way that it’s easy to understand why a lot of those that have taken up this practice would be a little bit offended since hoodoo is a cultural tradition that has been kept since the time of the TransAtlantic slave trade when those that were taken from their homes needed something to keep themselves protected. Some might be crass and state that their hoodoo didn’t protect them as they thought it might, but the belief hasn’t died out, so there is something to it, and there is enough veracity to hoodoo that it tends to make the hairs on the nape of a person’s neck rise slightly when they hear about it. As one of the many things in this world that deals with unexplained phenomena, hoodoo is something that feels as though it shouldn’t be messed with, and should be given the proper respect when being used for a movie.

Omari Hardwick has been in several productions to this point and he’s pretty easy to identify, but in some cases, he’s hard to accept in certain roles since in Gridiron Gang he played a believable gangster that was absolutely hated, while in Shotcaller he played a parole officer that was extremely believable and was also a good guy despite the fact that he couldn’t convince the main character to give up his connections, since the individual had plans of his own to take down the white supremacists that he’d been forced to join to survive. Loretta Divine is another great actor that has been in a lot of movies and has made an impression throughout her career. Her time in Hoodlum was very well received since she played a very jovial but sassy character that was strong-willed and fun at the same time. Both of them should be able to make this movie quite enjoyable since they’re quite opposite when it comes to their acting styles, as Omari is a little more serious and less likely to look like the type of guy you’d want to joke around with, while Loretta looks entirely friendly and as though she would smile at you or tear you up depending on her mood. The movie and its content are bound to be creepy as hell, but that’s why we’ll be looking into this movie since the idea of hoodoo is interesting enough to at least take a glance at it.

The movie is slated to come out on October 30th, which isn’t too far off, but it’s easy to think that one should prepare themselves all the same.


About The Author

Tom Foster
More from this Author

Star Wars, Goonies, Game of Thrones, from fantasy to science fiction to the dramatic and silly, Tom is all about the greatest and most insane stories that can be found. Pacific Northwest for life y'all.


Related Posts

Add Comment

The Frog Brothers from Lost Boys are Coming back This Halloween
Everything We Know about Shameless Season 11 So Far
Check Out The Trailer for National Geographic Series “Meet The Chimps”
A Fried Green Tomatoes TV Show is Coming to NBC with Reba McEntire
Why We’ll Be Checking Out the Movie Spell
Cinematographer Andrey Nikolaev Breaks Down Crypt TV’s “Water’s Edge and Aigel’s “You’re Born”
Why We’ll Be Checking Out the Movie “Mortal”
Animated Wizard of Oz Told from Toto Point of View in Development
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Memphis Garrett
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Mariela Pepin
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kenny Braasch
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Elizabeth Tan
Elm Street
Did You Know Marvel Made a Freddy Kreuger Comic in 1989?
Five Reasons Why DeSaad Deserves a Solo Movie
What We Learned from The Batman: Three Jokers Trailer
The One DC Character Who Can’t Stand His Own Super Powers
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Guy Spends 2 Years Making a Video Game to Propose to His Girlfriend
Video Proves That Mario’s Brother Luigi is a Monster
Thirty Minutes of Rain From Thirty Different Video Games
Someone Managed to Get Doom to Run on a Digital Pregnancy Test