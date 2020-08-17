Why We’ll Be Checking Out The Red Hood Fan Series, Season 3

Guess who’s back? That’s right, the Red Hood fan series managed to hit their goal and are storming back with Jason Todd and Damian Wayne as Jason has been seriously questioning his superhero roots and the real meaning of justice. As he seeks to put the heroism and days of being a crimefighter behind him, Damian manages to pull him back into the fray so that they might be able to discover the mystery behind The Court of Owls, one of their most pervasive and frustrating enemies. As of season three, they’re also on the trail of their former partner and brother Richard Grayson, who’s rumored to have become the new Talon. Unfortunately, there’s a new evil looming over Gotham, a force that many fans will recognize as one of the most dangerous and brutal enemies that their mentor, Batman, has ever faced, and a force that could put them to the test in a way that they’re simply not ready for. It might be time to call in the Batman, or perhaps the entire Justice League considering the threat that Bane represents. For many fans, the emergence of Bane is usually a moment that demands a gasp of surprise as well as apprehension since it’s well known just what Bane has done to Batman in the past, and to think that he might not be able to do the same to Jason and Damian is something that could possibly make many fans quake since if the Batman had trouble standing against Bane, then those he trained might need something else to tip the scales in their favor.
As of seasons 1 and 2 the evolution of the Red Hood has been an exciting thrill ride that has taken fans through the life of Jason Todd and has shown them a different look at a character that’s been woefully underrepresented in the DC universe and has been relegated to animation more often than not. The treatment of the Red Hood and his mission in Gotham has been a thrill to watch and the development of other characters such as Damian Wayne and Nightwing has been an adventure that a lot of fans have obviously found entertaining since they continue to come back for more. With season three, however, things are definitely taking a turn since Bane is unlike any other villain that Batman has ever gone against in a few ways. One of those is pretty obvious, he beat the Batman when no one else could, and while Bruce eventually turned the tables on the monstrous villain in the comics and even in the movies, watching how he’ll likely storm into this third season should be interesting since the voice over in the trailer is absolutely chilling given the implications of what’s been said. To say that Bane is a powerful and devastating villain is obvious, but to cling to the idea that he’s a revolutionary and has a definite purpose to his actions is something that still confuses a lot of people since the huge, hulking villain is someone that, kind of like Ra’s Al Ghul, has a sense of morality, no matter how skewed it appears to be.
When pit against the Red Hood though it’s hard to see Jason coming out on top, even with Damian’s help, and even with Nightwing’s or the Batman’s since this is the guy that put Batman on the shelf. Venom or no running through his veins, Bane is simply a dangerous individual since he’s strong, he’s quick, and he’s not a brainless brute. The guy knows how to fight and he’s incredibly tough, more so than even the average villain. He’s proven to be the kind of bad guy that people believe will actually follow through on his threats and isn’t about to offer a lot of idle chatter when it comes to getting the job done. If Bane is really stepping out of the shadows in this coming season then the Red Hood and anyone with him will need every possible advantage they can get, since otherwise the steamroller known as Bane is going to crush them by lunchtime and forget them by the time dinner is well and over. Okay it’s a strange analogy but you get the point, Bane is no one to be trifled with, and considering how well the series has done with its characters thus far there’s every possibility that it will represent Bane in one of the best ways possible. If you haven’t watched seasons 1 and 2 of the Red Hood then it might be time to brush up on your knowledge and the storyline and get into it, since things are about to heat up in a very real way that will be highly entertaining and more than a little exciting. Be sure to take a look and offer your support to keep the series going, it’ll be worth it.